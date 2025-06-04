‘Start low, climb slow?’ — Fresh grad disappointed by job offer as salary falls short of expectations

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: For many fresh graduates entering the workforce, deciding whether to accept a job offer often comes down to one key question: “Does the salary justify the years of studying and the money spent on getting a degree?”

In a recent Reddit post, a new graduate shared that he had received a job offer shortly after completing his studies. While he was grateful for the opportunity, he felt somewhat disappointed by the offer, as the starting salary was lower than he had hoped.

Despite this, he was inclined to accept the role because of its non-monetary benefits, such as opportunities for growth and a positive work environment. Still, he expressed concern about how a lower starting salary might impact his future earning potential.

“ I am concerned with the growth of my salary in future,” he wrote, voicing a concern familiar to many young job seekers. “How important is your starting salary in Singapore. Is it common for employers to ask for previous salary and give an increment based on that? I am afraid of the start low and take longer to climb scenario. I would appreciate advice from you guys on this situation.”

“Yes, it matters at the beginning, but the future is all based on skill and luck…”

His post sparked a lively discussion among other Redditors, many of whom weighed in with their own experiences and advice. Several shared that in Singapore, it is indeed common for employers to ask for your last drawn salary and use it as a guide when making an offer. This practice, they said, can sometimes slow down salary growth, especially for those who start on the lower end and don’t make strategic moves early in their careers.

One Redditor shared, “I had a friend who was bonded to a company. After grad, he got lowballed by this company, and after finishing the bond, he can only benchmark from his previous salary, no need to guess the ending. So yes, starting salary is very important.”

Another commented, “Important. When you want to change jobs next time, employers will ask for your last drawn salary. If your current salary is low, chances are your increment will be low as well.”

On the other hand, others took a more encouraging view, pointing out that for fresh graduates, the first job is often less about securing a high salary and more about gaining experience, building skills, and forming strong professional networks.

As one Redditor put it, “I think what you do and how you do your job and the networks you form are going to be far more important. I know people who have gone from making S$40k a year to S$300k a year in 10 years (not a doctor or dentist), so yes, it can be done.”

Another user added that your starting pay doesn’t always determine where you’ll end up, “I’ve seen people that started drawing S$6k as a fresh grad, eight years later barely hitting S$10k. Likewise, people who start at S$4k but hit S$10k within five years. Yes, it matters at the beginning, but the future is all based on skill and luck.”

NTU survey shows fresh grads care most about salary and benefits when picking their first job

In an ideal situation, people might choose a job based on passion or the potential to learn and grow. However, with the rising cost of living, many are prioritising practicality when it comes to career decisions.

A survey by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) found that 41.5% of students ranked salary and benefits as the top priority when choosing their first job. Growth opportunities came in second at 34.2%, followed by work environment (14.2%), job stability (8%), and other factors (2.1%).

Still, despite salary being a top concern, many students appear willing to compromise. When asked if they would accept a job offer that paid less than expected, 73% said they would.

Moreover, NTU career coach Angeline Sim noted that while salary is definitely important, it shouldn’t be the only thing graduates look at when deciding on a job.

She encouraged fresh grads to think about how the role fits into their long-term career goals.

“Reflect on whether the role offers opportunities for growth, skill development, and career progression,” Ms. Sim said. “Research the company culture, values, and reputation to ensure it aligns with your own career values and preferred working style.”

