StarHub brings live cricket joy to over 600 migrant workers for Labour Day

StarHub organised a special event to bring the excitement of live cricket to Singapore’s migrant workers as part of its Labour Day festivities.

At the Kranji Recreation Centre, more than 600 migrant workers gathered to watch a live screening of the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants. This gathering was made possible through a partnership with the Ministry of Manpower’s Assurance, Care, and Engagement (ACE) Group, which gives support and values the well-being of migrant workers in Singapore.

More than just a gathering

This event was a celebration of StarHub’s milestone anniversary, and also a gesture of appreciation for migrant workers and their significant contributions to Singapore’s growth and development. It was an opportunity for these workers to relax, enjoy a beloved sport, and connect with one another in a fun and festive atmosphere—it was a space where they could feel a sense of home.

As part of the gathering, StarHub also gave prepaid SIM cards to ensure that workers could maintain communication with their families and loved ones back home. Accessible guidance on basic digital safety practices was also provided to educate workers about common online threats like scams, phishing, and data misuse.

Moreover, Western Union—StarHub’s official cricket broadcast sponsor—also set up an on-site booth to promote safer and more reliable remittance practices. Their presence at the event showed the importance of financial security, and gave attendees a chance to gain helpful information and experience their quality services.

The event also has a “Stay Cyber-Sharp” booth, where migrant workers were offered practical advice on how to safeguard themselves against online scams. For individuals who were still gaining confidence in the digital space, the booth provided straightforward, easy-to-follow assistance aimed at helping them navigate the complexities of the online world with greater security.

Jaclyn Yeo, head of sustainability at StarHub, said, “StarHub believes in the power of sports and technology to bring joy and create meaningful connections. We were glad to have been able to bring a sense of home to the migrant workers for a night.

Seeing their faces light up, hearing the cheers and watching them enjoy themselves made it all the more special.”

She added, “Moments like these show the impact we can make when we use our strengths to uplift communities, build digital confidence, and help everyone feel more included in a connected world.”

StarHub truly strives to strengthen its commitment to fostering meaningful relationships within the community of migrant workers. It aims to continuously offer support in ways that have a lasting, positive impact on their lives.