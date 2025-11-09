Standard rooms are out — Asia’s travelers want personality, not just a place to sleep

Compared to the travellers and sightseers of past decades, today’s destination trekkers see a hotel no longer as a space for sleep; it has become a mirror of who they are and how they perceive themselves to be. These guests are now searching for spaces that express or reflect their cravings – be it fashion, music, art, or even their profession – and the opportunities it gives them to meet like-minded people. This mindset change paved the way for lifestyle hotels to flourish and completely change the way people think about travel.

According to JLL’s Global Hotel Investment Outlook 2025 featured in a recent story published by CNBC, the number of lifestyle rooms in new hotels has doubled since 2000. In Europe, about a quarter of new hotel rooms this year fall into this category, while the Americas and Asia each account for around 16%.

Asia-Pacific’s growth is swift. Between 2014 and 2024, the number of lifestyle hotel rooms multiplied, and it’s projected to increase by 34% in 2027. In the region, China leads, followed by other countries in Southeast Asia.

Investors’ interest has intensified. Huge hotel chains are giving way to lifestyle brands such as NoMad (Hilton), CitizenM (Marriott), and The Standard (Hyatt), seeing the high demand from transients and long-stay guests.

Food and beverage is a key attraction, generating about 30% more revenue per occupied room than traditional hotels. While lifestyle hotels were once mostly luxury and upscale, they are now branching into upper midscale and even entry-level four-star properties. “What started as a premium concept is now moving into three-star and entry-level four-star properties,” says Marina Bracciani, JLL VP and head of hotels research in Asia-Pacific.

Lifestyle hotels are actually all about personality. They usually have smaller footprints, bold décor, and social spaces that encourage guests to gather and connect.

“Guests today want more than just a room—they want a place where they can see themselves, connect, and celebrate,” says Sylvain Pasdeloup, EVP of Asia-Pacific at lifestyle operator Ennismore.

Younger travellers, who are spending more on travel than previous generations, are especially drawn to these culturally rich, experience-driven stays. “The travel scene in Asia has expanded so much that we can now offer niche products to a younger, affluent audience that is culturally proud yet confident,” notes Alan Watts, Hilton’s Asia-Pacific president.

The momentum shows no signs of slowing. By 2027, ten new lifestyle hotel brands are set to open across Asia-Pacific, including Mama Shelter, which made its Asian debut in Singapore in September.

Today, lifestyle hotels have become more than a place to stay and sleep. They have become educational, artistic, and gastronomic hubs geared towards holidaymakers who leave their homes not just to see another place but to seek self-expression, connection, and relaxation. For investors, this segment is pulsating with growth and is lucrative; for travellers, it’s where they can find their nirvana here on earth.