SINGAPORE: After a person installed an exercise apparatus in the staircase landing of a Housing & Development Block at Punggol, the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council posted a notice about the matter.

Ben, a netizen contributing to the local crowdsourced news site Stomp, wrote about the issue. The photo of the equipment shows a multifunctional wall-mounted pull-up and chin-up bar/dip station.

These are usually sold for indoor home gym workouts. Except it wasn’t installed in someone’s home but in the stairwell, where other residents living in the building can see the person working out.

Ben told Stomp that the equipment had been at the staircase for over half a year.

The notice from the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council was addressed to the people living at level 25 of Block 423A of Northshore Crescent. It appealed to everyone to “be gracious” and “keep surroundings safe for everyone.”

The Property Officer carried out an inspection on Aug 27, more than a month ago, and noted that an “unauthorized item” had been placed on “common property” without a valid permit.

While the Town Council had asked for the item to be removed from the staircase landing of Staircase 3A-1 by Sept 16, according to Ben, the exercise equipment was still there by Sept 24.

He also wondered why no action had been taken at once, though Stomp wrote at the end of its report that shortly after Sept 24, it was taken away.

Commenters did not take too kindly to the person who put up the exercise equipment in the first place. “Typical dumb gym bro things,” scoffed one.

Others wondered why the person couldn’t just have installed the equipment in their own residence.

“I have the exact same gadget installed in my house,” wrote another, adding that only a “stupid” person would install the equipment at the stairwell outside their flat and think no one would “make noise” or complain.

A netizen guessed that the person who installed it did not want to drill holes in his unit, or maybe his parents did not allow him to do so. However, one commenter said this is not uncommon in certain HDBs.

Another, however, joked that the equipment was just a “common laundry rod,” while a netizen wondered why Ben complained about a “free pull-up bar.” /TISG

