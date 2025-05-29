Thursday, May 29, 2025
Courtesy of press release
Entertainment
Stage set for Mediacorp 987 STAR grand finale: Who will take the mic?

Lydia Koh
By Lydia Koh
SINGAPORE: After weeks of high-pressure challenges and non-stop hustle, just four talents are left standing in the race to become the next Mediacorp 987 STAR. Georgina, Lex, Nicolette and Shaniah have earned their place in the spotlight—and now, it all comes down to the live grand finale at the Ultimate Showdown. Only one will take the crown.

Star power

Since the beginning, the challenges have not been easy. The top 10 contestants sat through two high-pressure challenges that put their creativity, grit and star power to the test earlier this week.

Contestants were given complete control over the scripting, filming, and editing of their video for the first challenge, “Messy Is The Message,” provided that it advertised the competition finale.

Striking and memorable

It all came down to originality, inventiveness, and digital production skills in order to produce the most visually striking and memorable film for the judges, influencers Faris Samri and Avi Dixit, and Mediacorp 987’s Germaine Tan.

The next challenge, “Going Viral”, contestants have to step into the spotlight through a TikTok Live session where they entertain viewers in real-time with their energy and charisma.

They then went into the radio booth to co-host with the personalities of Mediacorp 987 for 30 minutes. Without breaking a beat, they managed to spin tunes, interact with listeners, and provide traffic and weather updates while live on air. Zhu Zeliang of Mediacorp YES 933, Nity Baizura of RIA 897, and Gerald Koh of 987 were the judges of this real test of multi-platform wizardry.

Final four

Georgina, Lex, Nicolette, and Shaniah stepped up to the task, passing every exam and earning their places in the final four despite the extreme difficulties. They will now go to the last round, The Ultimate Showdown, which will take place live at 313@somerset on Saturday, May 31 at 5 p.m.

The last four will compete in an exciting series of challenges unlike any other challenge before, in front of an enthusiastic live audience. They will be put to the test on their stage presence, originality, and vocal skills while interacting with the audience.

What’s at stake? Imagine this: you could be the next Mediacorp 987 STAR! That means landing an awesome gig with 987, plus you’d walk away with a cool $5,000 in cash.

In addition to witnessing all the action live, viewers can expect exclusive performances from local singer WhyLucas and singer-songwriter Shazza, as well as the opportunity to interact with their favourite Mediacorp 987 characters.

The contestants have reached the final stretch! It sounds like it’s been a real adventure getting here. Who will take over the microphone? Attend the launch of the next Mediacorp 987 STAR!

Tune in to watch the full episodes now on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube and mewatch, and enjoy exciting highlights on Mediacorp 987’s TikTok.

