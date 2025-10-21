ST Engineering and Siemens Energy secure second contract for floating power plant in Dominican Republic

SINGAPORE: ST Engineering’s Marine business and Siemens Energy have secured a second contract from Transcontinental Capital Corporation Ltd to deliver a barge-mounted power plant called Estrella del Mar IV, off the coast of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, as reported by Singapore Business Review.

The project, which is based on its predecessor Estrella del Mar III, is set for completion in 2028.

Siemens Energy will provide a 145MW combined cycle power plant equipped with two SGT-800 gas turbines and one SST-600 steam turbine, while ST Engineering’s marine arm will handle the engineering design, procurement, construction, transport, and installation of the floating facility.

According to Siemens Energy, building the plant in Singapore and delivering it as a plug-and-play solution helps cut both costs and construction time compared with a traditional land-based facility.

Once completed, Estrella del Mar IV will be installed next to Estrella del Mar III, which began operations in 2022. /TISG

Read also: ST Engineering bags S$4.4B in new contracts for Q1 2025, boosted by defence and public security and commercial aerospace deals