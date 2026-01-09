S’poreans urge employee whose manager keeps asking to borrow money to report him to HR

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user sought advice on the platform concerning their manager, who has repeatedly asked to borrow money from them and one of their colleagues, who are the only Singaporeans on their team and who have only started working in the firm last year.

“Just wondering what you all would do in this situation,” the post author wrote in an entry on r/askSingapore earlier this week.

They explained that when this first began, they and their colleague “were quite shocked” as this had never happened before, adding that this manager has been helpful, treated them well, and has always checked in with them to make sure they are doing well.

However, on Dec 23, he messaged both the post author and their colleague late at night, asking to borrow S$1,000, explaining that it was for a friend. The two discussed the matter, and while the colleague did not reply to the manager, the post author chose to simply lend him the money, in the hopes that it would only happen once.

When the time came for the manager to pay back at the end of the month, he did so.

But recently, the manager began “spam calling and texting” the post author’s college, asking to borrow another S$1,000, “since he didn’t borrow from her back in Dec.”

This time, he said it was for the surgery of a friend. When the colleague said no, saying she only had enough for her own needs, he lowered what he was asking for to S$500, saying it was critical that he get some money. The colleague again refused.

After that, he then tried to borrow S$1,000 from the post author “for his friend’s mum’s surgery,” but the post author also refused.

“Honestly, we feel really uncomfortable about this because he’s our manager, the one that writes our appraisals and gives us tasks etc. Like now, we’re thinking, will he start treating us differently since we don’t lend him money? Is this even allowed? Feels extremely unprofessional to put us in this position where we feel pressured to lend him money,” the post author wrote, asking if fellow Reddit users would report the manager to HR, and explaining that neither they nor their colleague can leave the company this year.

Many commenters urged the post author to do just that, file a report with HR.

“Please do report. Company policies usually state that there must be NO financial relationship between two employees, as it is a serious conflict of interest. You would be in breach of company policy if you were to lend him money. Do not get fired over this!!” wrote one.

Others guessed that the manager has been lying about needing the money for medical purposes, with some saying that he likely has a gambling problem.

“Your manager likely knows he’ll be in deep trouble (especially in an MNC) by abusing his position, and is likely really desperate,” one observed.

“That’s a career-ending move if I’ve ever seen one,” wrote another, adding, “he has also unofficially declared that he is under financial duress and needs to be taken off as an approving authority for any purchase/vendor selection in case of any embezzlement risk.” /TISG

