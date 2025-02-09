SINGAPORE: While it’s not an offence, many commuters in Singapore find it offensive when people speak loudly on their phones or, worse yet, turn the volume up when they play music or watch videos while on the train. No matter how many people have complained or how many reminders are posted to “keep volume low,” some persist in doing it.

Therefore, it’s perhaps unsurprising that when one local Reddit user asked if others would favour imposing fines on those loud on the train, many responded with a resounding “yes”.

A post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, on Saturday (Feb 8), cited the example of a man who was slapped with a €200 (S$280) fine when he made a call on loudspeaker at a quiet area at a train station in France on Feb 2.

The man was told by train staffers to end his call; otherwise, he would be fined. The fine was only supposed to have been €150 (S$210), but it was increased to €200 when the man refused to pay and argued with the staff.

“Would you support a similar rule and fine enforcement in Singapore? I feel I’m hearing too much TikTok wheezing laugh track on trains nowadays,” the post asked other Reddit users.

Commenters overwhelmingly answered yes, with some suggesting this should be extended to all types of public transportation and hospital waiting areas.

“Absolutely, let’s go, LTA,” one wrote, while another chimed in to say that this idea is “Overdue!”

Some even suggested different amounts for the fines. “Loud sounds/music: $100. Laughing sounds: $200. Wheezing laughing sounds: $500. Oh no no no: empty your CPF accounts,” wrote one.

Another wrote that those who play Peking Opera singing on the bus should be fined $888, and one chimed in to say that those who talk too loudly should be slapped with a $1,000 fine.

A commenter wrote that seeing “selfish” individuals who disturb everyone’s peace being given such fines would give them “a great amount of pleasure.”

A Reddit user agreed, adding that they can’t understand why people won’t use Bluetooth headsets, which are very affordable these days. They even suggested that the government could hand them out for free, in the same way they give away free smartwatches for the ActiveSG initiative. /TISG

Read also: SMRT staff asks uncle to leave train for talking too loudly, but netizens pin blame on person who complained about the uncle