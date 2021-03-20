Home News S’porean woman who overstayed and became a sex worker in Australia gets...

S’porean woman who overstayed and became a sex worker in Australia gets deported

She overstayed her student visa

Photo: Twitter / Australian Border Force

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsInternational
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A Singaporean woman living in Brisbane has been deported for overstaying her student visa.

A statement from the Australian Border Force (ABF) on Friday (March 19) said that the woman had been found guilty on state charges of engaging in prostitution knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution by another”.

Those convicted of knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution face three years’ jail for the first offence in the state of Queensland, where Brisbane is located.

While the ABF statement added that she had been deported, it did not say where she was sent.

- Advertisement -

In a video tweeted by the ABF, the woman could be seen cuffed and escorted by two female officers.

In their statement, the ABF said that the woman became an unlawful non-citizen when her visa expired.

The woman was detained by the Australian Border Force (ABF) on 25 February 2021 and removed on 11 March 2021.

ABF Assistant Commissioner Tim Fitzgerald said the removal of the woman indicated how seriously the ABF was taking the alleged facilitation of illegal sex work.

“We work very closely with our partners, including the Australian Federal Police and Queensland Police, to combat the myriad of issues associated with this sort of crime type,” Assistant Commissioner Fitzgerald said.

“When illegal prostitution is facilitated, other serious issues are often present. In addition, all non-citizens in Australia are required to hold a valid visa for their stay,” he added. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Indian composer takes credit for ‘Count on me India’ song, even sold the copyright and lyrics to others

Update: Count on Me, Singapore composer Hugh Harrison has finally spoken up. The Indian composer Joey Mendoza said he had never heard Count on Me, Singapore though his own song I Can Achieve sounds just like the Singapore song. Mendoza said he...
View Post
COVID 19

PM Lee says Gov’t mistaken in not being upfront with TraceTogether

Singapore—“I think we made a mistake,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said to Ms Karishma Vaswani in a BBC interview aired over the weekend, with regard to the Government not having been upfront concerning the data from the TraceTogether platforms. While Ms...
View Post
Featured News

Indian teacher takes down from YouTube altered version of ‘Count on Me, Singapore’

Singapore— It’s a song that has been in the middle of a bit of a firestorm recently. Many were shocked, even dismayed, to discover that a version of Count on Me Singapore, a National Day song, has been used as a patriotic...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent