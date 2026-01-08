S’porean woman living in Thailand calls out people who think going home after moving overseas is shameful

SINGAPORE: After a Singaporean content creator living in Thailand clapped back at a commenter who suggested that coming back home would be somehow embarrassing, commenters backed her up, telling her she was right to call bashers out.

In a TikTok video from last month, @fu.wari, who works as a freelancer in Chiang Mai, talked about a comment she received saying, “give you another 10 years.”

“Is it embarrassing to return back to Singapore after moving overseas?” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

Striking back, she addressed the commenter, saying, “You give me 10 years and then what? I give you 10 years, and you’ll still be doomscrolling and commenting stupid s*** like this,” and added that she does not understand the “obsession” in thinking that once a person leaves Singapore, it’s a shame to come home again.

“Are you an immigration officer? I’m a Singaporean, why can’t I come back home?” she asked.

She also told the story from her previous job in Singapore, where a woman who had recently come home from Australia applied for a position in the company where she worked. Her boss considered this to be a red flag, asking why the applicant did not continue to work in Australia.

“I don’t know what’s so red flag about that. Maybe she likes Singapore better. It’s just so weird.”

As for her own situation, she explained that she’s aware that her life in Thailand is temporary, although she hopes to stay as long as she can, since she obviously loves it.

“I know eventually I’ll have to go back to Singapore, probably work a 9-to-5 because AI is taking over my job and I can’t do freelance forever,” she said, adding that despite all this, she has never once thought of herself as a failure just because she has to return one day.

“But people feel ashamed for me for some reason,” she said, “I mean it says more about you than me, lah.”

Her video has since received a lot of comments, and many people have agreed with her and applauded her for fighting back.

“Even though I haven’t thought of moving back to SG anytime soon, the thought of people shaming me for ‘wasting’ my time overseas and then coming back as a failure scares me,” wrote one.

“SO REAL FOR THIS. Like I can’t come back to Singapore because I love MY country??? Objectively speaking, Singapore is literally a pretty good place to live, too,” another added.

“They judge everything. Just focus and do ur thing,” a commenter agreed.

“Singaporeans are allergic to ppl living their best lives, just ignore the salty ones, they’re miserable and projecting,” chimed in a TikTok user.

Another called it, “A lot of sour grapes and toxic ppl. Sending you support and love. Live your life to the fullest! It’s all about experiences!” /TISG

