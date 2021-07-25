S’porean woman, 83, dies from Covid-19 complications; Jurong Fishery Port cluster reaches 741

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An 83-year-old Singaporean woman has passed away from Covid-19 complications. She was not vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on Saturday (Jul 24).

The woman resided at Bukit Merah View and was linked to the 121 Bukit Merah View cluster.

She developed symptoms on Jun 16 but did not seek medical attention until she was conveyed to the National University Hospital on Jun 18, said MOH.

The woman had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

- Advertisement -

Her case brings the recorded number of deaths due to Covid-19 complications in Singapore to 37.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Saturday, MOH reported 127 cases of local transmission, of which 75 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, bringing the total of the largest active cluster to 741.

Another five cases are linked to the KTV cluster, which currently has 232 cases.

MOH reported that 490 cases are currently warded in hospital. “Most are well and under observation.”

- Advertisement -

There are currently 12 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and one in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Of the 13 cases, none are fully vaccinated, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 238 cases in the week before to 1,027 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 17 cases in the week before to 120 cases in the past week. /TISG

Read related: Man says no need for mask after vaccination, spotted spitting near car

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg