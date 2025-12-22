S’porean metalhead seeks fellow SG headbangers: ‘Where do I find underground music scenes for indie, punk/rock, and hardcore metal in S’pore?’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean metalhead has taken to Reddit to seek information on what many alternative music fans quietly struggle with: Where exactly can you find Singapore’s underground music scene without already knowing someone on the inside?

“Just like the title says, where do people find underground music scenes — mostly indie, punk/rock, hardcore metal — in Singapore?” the Singaporean wrote on r/asksg, cutting straight to the point.

The rocker explained he had recently stumbled into an underground gig and loved it. Now, he wants more. “Recently, I went to an underground scene, and I really loved the experience,” he said, adding that he was unsure where people usually get information. “I was wondering where people go (websites) to get tickets or to venues that host gigs like this. Local bands performing and so on.”

The request was practical, not romanticised. He asked for “apps, websites, or places that accept all ages and are affordable,” before ending with a very human plea: “Please help me out 🙏🏽 I want to go to underground scenes in the near future, but I’m not sure where to find… PLS, PLS, PLS.”

The first reply delivered a hardcore reality check that many scene regulars would recognise. “It’s underground for a reason. Make friends there.” In other words, there is no neat directory, no official portal, and no easy shortcut.

Others offered more tangible starting points. One pointed to Baybeats, calling it “not really, really underground, but a very good entry way to the scene.” This free annual alternative music festival was described as an accessible gateway for those who want to discover local bands without insider access.

Social media also came up repeatedly. One commenter listed “dogswain, ourstrayliberties, blacklistedprod” as Instagram pages worth following, suggesting that the modern underground now survives largely through Stories, DMs (Direct Messaging), and reposts rather than formal listings.

Another piece of advice was direct and surprisingly old-school: “Do you know the bands? Contact them on IG, maybe they will tell you?” Instead of chasing venues, follow the musicians themselves.

One longer comment reflected on how things used to be. “More than 10 years ago, there was this local music forum called Soft. People will post gigs there, among other things. It was fun, there really was a scene, people socialised and made friends.” The commenter added that volunteering with organisers was once a common way in. “I’d contact some organisers to volunteer so I can watch for free, usually at big jamming studios, shophouse 2nd floors, or attics.”

Not all replies were optimistic. One commenter painted a grim picture of the present state of affairs. “The scene is barely breathing,” he wrote, pointing to local promoter Street Noise Productions, announcing earlier this month that they were taking an extended break. According to the comment, “promoting shows, bringing bands into SG, and finding a venue has become far too challenging.”

Taken together, the responses suggest that Singapore’s underground music scene hasn’t vanished, but it has fragmented. It lives in small rooms, private chats, Instagram accounts, and word-of-mouth connections rather than public platforms.

For newcomers, the message is that there is no single app, no master website, and no official map. Entry still depends on showing up, following the right pages, supporting local bands, and slowly becoming part of the crowd rather than standing outside it.

