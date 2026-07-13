Johor Bahru-based GP Energy Tech supplies rechargeable battery solutions across telecoms, healthcare and industrial sectors

MALAYSIA: Tucked into Kawasan Perindustrian Tebrau in Johor Bahru, GP Energy Tech (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. is doing the kind of industrial work that rarely makes headlines but is contributing significantly to the region’s energy storage supply chain.

Incorporated in 2021 and operating as part of the Gold Peak Technology Group and GP Batteries International Limited, the facility handles the design, engineering, and manufacture of rechargeable battery technologies for a broad range of industrial applications, from telecommunications backup systems to healthcare equipment and smart home devices.

What the facility actually makes

GP Energy Tech’s core product lines include rechargeable Nickel-Zinc (NiZn) battery technologies, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) modules, and customised battery systems built to specification for different industrial and commercial requirements.

The facility’s operations cover the full production cycle: battery cell assembly, battery pack manufacturing, quality testing, and integrated production processes that support customised energy storage solutions. This end-to-end capability, from product engineering through to lifecycle management, allows the company to serve customers with highly specific power requirements rather than simply supplying off-the-shelf products.

The industries it serves

GP Energy Tech’s output feeds into several sectors. In telecommunications, its battery systems serve as backup power solutions for communication infrastructure. In healthcare, its batteries are integrated into selected medical equipment where reliable, consistent power delivery is critical. The company also supplies battery systems for emergency communication and safety-related automotive devices, as well as rechargeable solutions for smart home and consumer electronics applications.

Beyond these, the facility also supports industrial applications that require reliable rechargeable battery technologies and energy storage systems.

According to Invest Johor, through its Johor Bahru operations, GP Energy Tech forms part of GP Batteries’ broader Asia-Pacific manufacturing network that supports the production and supply of rechargeable battery technologies across the region.

Why this matters for Johor and Singapore

GP Energy Tech’s presence in Johor Bahru is a small but great example of the kind of industrial activity that the JS-SEZ framework is designed to attract in the future. Battery manufacturing sits squarely within the high-value industrial categories that both Malaysia and Singapore, as well as the region as a whole, are bound to benefit from.

As demand for energy storage solutions continues to grow alongside the expansion of data centres, renewable energy infrastructure, and connected devices across Southeast Asia, facilities like GP Energy Tech’s Johor Bahru plant are likely to play an important role in the regional supply chain, producing the components that would power the digital and energy transition taking place across the Asia-Pacific.

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