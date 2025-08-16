// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, August 16, 2025
30.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/jcomp (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

S’porean laments that they ‘literally cannot get one single day of uninterrupted silence’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform, lamenting over the amount of noise they’re exposed to in Singapore every day, and saying that for them, it’s a significant issue.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Friday night (Aug 15), u/ForceThick155 asked if anyone else feels like “the noise pollution here is slowly driving you insane?”

“I’m being 100% serious here. I know we all joke about HDB void deck weddings, funeral wakes, or the neighbour’s karaoke, but deep down… I genuinely feel like the constant noise here is ruining my peace of mind.”

They added that they “literally cannot get one single day of uninterrupted silence,” between construction drilling at 8 a.m., a person revving their motorbike under their block at midnight, and an ice cream uncle “blasting the bell like it’s a war horn.”

They clarified that they love Singapore, especially its safety, efficiency, food, and convenience, but in comparison to the other countries they’ve been to, it is one of the noisiest places on earth.

See also  MRT commuter allegedly raised her voice after being asked to turn down the volume on her phone

The post author went on to describe the noise as not just ‘a bit loud’. “It’s relentless. Day in, day out. It makes me wonder if this is just part of the culture we’ve accepted… or if I’ve simply lost all tolerance for it.

The noise here is making me question whether I’ll ever truly feel ‘at home’ unless I move somewhere quieter.”

They ended the post by saying that living in Singapore makes them feel like they live in a constantly ringing alarm clock.

Many commenters on the post have sympathised with u/ForceThick155, and some even shared their own noise pollution experience of construction, noisy neighbours, renovations and maintenance works, leaf blowers, pickle ball, inconsiderate people blasting TikTok videos, and the like.

“I live immediately beside the north-south corridor construction. I have barely had a restful day for the past five years,” wrote one Reddit user.

“And then, when you think 4 a.m. is the most silent, when most people are in deep sleep, COCK-A-DOODLE-DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO until 6 a.m. Damned rooster biorhythm out of whack,” added another.

See also  Police will not take action against Xiaxue over social media post about race

Others shared strategies for coping with the noise.

“And this is why some invest in dual-layer insulated windows to block out 80 per cent more sound. I can assure you it’s a huge difference from regular windows. When closed, you literally can’t hear things going on outside,” a commenter shared.

“Throughout the years, I invested in earplugs and earbuds to block out noise. They were only effective to a certain extent. Now, I have been living on my own for a few years, and my windows never open because they block out the noise so much, and I love it. So much peace now,” wrote another. /TISG

Read also: Help! We have ‘HDB neighbours from hell’ who make noise from 8pm to 7am

Hot this week

Featured News

Four-hour power fault cripples Sengkang-Punggol LRT: Commuters voice growing frustration

SINGAPORE: Train services on the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit...
Business

Ringgit edges higher as US dollar weakens, buoyed by steady domestic demand

MALAYSIA: The ringgit closed the week on a stronger...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Ringgit edges higher as US dollar weakens, buoyed by steady domestic demand

MALAYSIA: The ringgit closed the week on a stronger...

Johor leads Malaysia in growth for the first time, charting a new economic era

MALAYSIA: Johor has emerged as Malaysia’s fastest-growing state in...

On becoming self-employed: ‘How did you find the courage to choose your own path?’

SINGAPORE: Taking a leap from a stable paycheck to...

A sustainable retail sector needs landlords and tenants to succeed together: Singapore Tenants United for Fairness (SGTUFF)

SINGAPORE: A walk through any heartland mall or reading...

Singapore Politics

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

© The Independent Singapore