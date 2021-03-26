S’porean Deliveroo rider may get S$18,500 bonus for completing more than 21,500 orders

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A Singaporean Deliveroo food delivery rider is on track to receiving the S$18,500 bonus for completing the most orders on the platform.

Should Deliveroo get listed on the London Stock Exchange, its best workers would be given a one-time bonanza. The listing is expected to be completed at the end of March 2021.

The bonus, which was announced on Mar 7, is a part of the company’s Thank You Fund initiative to redistribute money worldwide.

Jude Chan, 33, has completed more than 21,500 orders in the three years he has worked with Deliveroo.

He is currently the most prolific Deliveroo personnel in Singapore with an average of 30 to 40 orders a day, reported mothership.sg.

Mr Chan told The New Paper that he would be donating some of the money to charity and investing the rest.

He also provided some tricks to completing orders faster such as brisk walking and being familiar with the roads in town and the Central Business District. Mr Chan does not rely on a map to reach his destinations.

“I first started riding as a way to keep fit while earning more money, but working at Deliveroo has really brought my love of riding my motorcycle to life! Their flexible working nature means that I can ride on my own time with peace of mind,” he said.

According to a businesstimes.com report, there are about 10 riders in Singapore eligible for the bonus. The fund is set to launch on the day of an initial public offering (IPO) and will be extended to all active riders among the 12 markets that Deliveroo operates in.

The one-time payment will be calculated based on the number of completed orders per eligible rider.

It will start from S$370 for riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders. The amount will increase to S$925, S$1,850, and S$18,500.

Deliveroo confirmed that over 36,000 riders globally are eligible to receive the bonus, with each receiving S$815 on average.

The total amount of the fund is expected to cost S$29.7 million.

“Riders are at the heart of our business, and we want to reward their efforts that have helped Deliveroo become what it is today,” said Deliveroo’s founder and chief executive Will Shu.

“Their commitment to great service has enabled us to grow and offer the best food delivery experience in the world.”

“Over the last year, riders have helped us do so much more than just deliver great food, having supported businesses and enabled vulnerable people or those self-isolating to stay safe indoors throughout a global pandemic.”

“We’re pleased to be able to say thank you.” /TISG

