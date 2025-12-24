S’porean asks if Singaporeans travel a lot because ‘there’s not much to do’ back home

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user wondered why Singaporeans travel a lot, especially since travel comes at a cost.

In a Dec 24 (Wednesday) post on r/askSingapore, u/funnyperson4848 asked if Singaporeans travel out of the country “just for the food and views,” referring not to day trips to Johor and the like but actual journeys to Japan, Europe, or North America, where flight tickets and accommodations can cost around S$1,000 per person.

“Do people enjoy flying? Is the appeal being ‘away’ from work? Is it the good weather?” they asked, adding that they are “genuinely curious because it feels like I have missed the memo/the travel bug.”

And while the post author themself visited the United States and Canada this year, which they found “super fun” because they’d never been to North America before, they added: “I feel like I’ll never pay that kind of money to go again.”

Meanwhile, their friends seem to travel to Europe and North America every year, or even take multiple trips around Asia.

“I came to realise that Singaporeans probably travel out of the country a lot more than people who live in bigger countries because they have more to do for local tourism,” the post author added.

It’s true that Singaporeans are well-travelled, especially among other Asians, in large part due to their strong passports and disposable income. Also, since the city-state is a travel hub, getting practically anywhere in the world is feasible. Plus, as the post author pointed out, its small land area entices Singaporeans to go farther afield.

As one Reddit user put it, “Well, in a bigger country, its citizens can be domestic tourists. For us, we can only do international travel.”

Another listed the reasons why Singaporeans may enjoy following, which include: “Travelling to other countries and talking to locals gives me different perspectives on life. We get to do things we cannot do at all or easily in Singapore, like skydiving or watching American football. We appreciate Singapore all the more when we see how the things we take for granted are absent overseas. Some people find the distance from work and stress to be crucial for recharging their batteries.”

“I think people here travel a lot because of our purchasing power. There are few other places on Earth where a median monthly take-home pay can easily afford you an international trip,” another opined.

At least one commenter, however, shared the post author’s sentiments.

“I’m a homebody who just prefers staying where I’m comfortable at and where I find peace. I understand why people like to travel, but it isn’t just my cup of tea. I do like seeing their travelling photos though!” they wrote. /TISG

