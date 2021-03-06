S’pore PR leaves hotel during stay-home-notice to meet wife in car, charged in court

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man was charged in court for breaching his stay-home notice (SHN) and met his wife on two occasions.

Mr Bai Fan, 38, a United States national and Singapore permanent resident (PR), faces two charges under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020 for leaving his hotel room to meet with his wife.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA)’s statement on Friday (Mar 5), Mr Bai’s wife is also a PR but was not under SHN.

Mr Bai arrived in Singapore on Sept 19, 2020, from China after transiting in Hong Kong and was served with an SHN from Sept 19 to Oct 3.

After immigration clearance, he was brought to a hotel in the City Hall area. A todayonline.com report noted that Mr Bai was booked at the Fairmont Hotel on Bras Basah Road, a dedicated SHN facility.

Investigations showed that Mr Bai left the hotel on Sept 19 and 20 to meet his wife. On Sept 19, his wife picked him up from the hotel, and the couple spent about an hour and forty minutes together in the car in the vicinity, said ICA.

On Sept 20, Mr Bai’s wife picked him up again, and they spent about five hours in the car, first in the vicinity and later in a nearby carpark.

Those who fail to comply, including persons who tamper with or remove the electronic monitoring device during the SHN period, will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020, said ICA.

If convicted, Mr Bai may be fined up to S$10,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both. Foreigners may face further administrative actions by ICA or the Ministry of Manpower, such as revoking or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore.

ICA added, “To safeguard our community’s health and safety, everyone needs to play their part and comply with the SHN requirements. All travellers are to comply with the prevailing public health regulations and requirements in Singapore.” /TISG

