Home News Featured News S'pore PR leaves hotel during stay-home-notice to meet wife in car, charged...

S’pore PR leaves hotel during stay-home-notice to meet wife in car, charged in court

His wife picked him up from the hotel, and the couple spent about an hour and forty minutes together in the car in the vicinity

Photo: Taken from Google maps

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man was charged in court for breaching his stay-home notice (SHN) and met his wife on two occasions.

Mr Bai Fan, 38, a United States national and Singapore permanent resident (PR), faces two charges under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020 for leaving his hotel room to meet with his wife.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA)’s statement on Friday (Mar 5), Mr Bai’s wife is also a PR but was not under SHN.

Mr Bai arrived in Singapore on Sept 19, 2020, from China after transiting in Hong Kong and was served with an SHN from Sept 19 to Oct 3.

- Advertisement -

After immigration clearance, he was brought to a hotel in the City Hall area. A todayonline.com report noted that Mr Bai was booked at the Fairmont Hotel on Bras Basah Road, a dedicated SHN facility.

Investigations showed that Mr Bai left the hotel on Sept 19 and 20 to meet his wife. On Sept 19, his wife picked him up from the hotel, and the couple spent about an hour and forty minutes together in the car in the vicinity, said ICA.

On Sept 20, Mr Bai’s wife picked him up again, and they spent about five hours in the car, first in the vicinity and later in a nearby carpark.

Those who fail to comply, including persons who tamper with or remove the electronic monitoring device during the SHN period, will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020, said ICA.

If convicted, Mr Bai may be fined up to S$10,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both. Foreigners may face further administrative actions by ICA or the Ministry of Manpower, such as revoking or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore.

ICA added, “To safeguard our community’s health and safety, everyone needs to play their part and comply with the SHN requirements. All travellers are to comply with the prevailing public health regulations and requirements in Singapore.” /TISG

Read related: Jail for foreigner and S’porean wife for breaching stay-home notice to spend night together in hotel

Jail for foreigner and S’porean wife for breaching stay-home notice to spend night together in hotel

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
COVID 19

First two out of group of ang mohs and foreigners fined over yacht party near Lazarus Island

A group of men and women were seen flouting safe-distancing measures while on a yacht at Lazarus Island on Dec 26 last year. The first two members of the group to face the court — Singapore permanent resident Mark Lau San...
View Post
Featured News

Minor injuries for driver after SUV flips over on SLE

Singapore—A white sport utility vehicle (SUV) turned turtle on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) before the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit on Monday morning (March 1). One man sustained minor injuries in the incident. However, he refused an offer from the Singapore Civil Defence Force...
View Post
Featured News

Monitor lizard eats python whole in Ulu Pandan canal, throws up and burps

Singapore – A monitor lizard was spotted eating a large python in Ulu Pandan canal. Passers-by watched, snapped pictures and pressed the video button, but guess who threw up his lunch? The lizard. The python proved too much to swallow. "Python hunted...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent