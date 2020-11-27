Home News In the Hood S'pore Michelin Star restaurant allegedly dismisses 3 veteran managers with no retrenchment...

S’pore Michelin Star restaurant allegedly dismisses 3 veteran managers with no retrenchment benefits

Facebook user John Lee disclosed that Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck Restaurant Paragon outlet had allegedly let go of the managers without due process

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to highlight unprofessional retrenchment practices allegedly made by a Michelin Star restaurant located in Paragon, Orchard Road.

On Wednesday (Nov 25), Facebook user John Lee shared an incident regarding three managers being denied retrenchment benefits by their employer. In his post uploaded on ’ page, Mr Lee disclosed that Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck Restaurant Paragon outlet had allegedly let go of three veteran managers without due process.

“All are in their late 50s, and two of them are the pioneers when the boss first started Crystal Jade Group in 2002 and Imperial Treasure Group in 2009,” Mr Lee explained. “The trio was fired and asked to leave on Nov 9 and 10 on the grounds of drinking while on duty.”

The decision came as a shock to the managers as it was common practice for managers to drink with customers to gain customer loyalty, noted the concerned individual.

- Advertisement -

“Before this sudden dismissal, the trio was not given any verbal nor written warning.”

According to the post, regular customers of the managers had perceived the decision to be an “unjustified dismissal.”

One of the customers who was a lawyer assisted them in drafting a letter to the Ministry of Manpower () on Nov 17, said Mr Lee. “An email was sent to Ms Faith Li, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices general manager, and Minister, Ms Josephine Teo, on Nov 23.”

Under the Employment Act, the managers could appeal to MOM within one month of unfair dismissal, Mr Lee explained. “With this unfair dismissal, it will be hard for them to find another similar job, especially during the Covid-19 period.” He hopes that the appeal would be received in good faith and the managers would get their retrenchment benefits and other compensations.

“Most importantly, they get to clear their names and can retire gracefully if they choose to retire now.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Lee for a statement. Mr Lee is a relative of one of the managers. He added that the restaurant group had employed an additional nine staff from Singapore Airlines (SIA) in mid-October. “That could have created excessive manpower. The restaurant then chose to sack the trio unfairly,” said Mr Lee.

TISG also contacted the Imperial Treasure Group for a statement. The article will be updated accordingly.

Read related: Jobless rate up but at a slower pace compared to previous months: MOM

Jobless rate up but at a slower pace compared to previous months: MOM

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

K Shanmugam: In Singapore, the right to speak freely goes with the duty to act responsibly

Singapore—Speaking at the 16th Religious Rehabilitation Group Seminar at Khadijah Mosque on Monday (Nov 24), K Shanmugam, the Minister for Law and Home Affairs, said that the threat of terrorism has not gone away though its “shape and nature” have changed. Citing...
View Post
Featured News

Parliament receives 61 NMP proposal forms from the general public, groups

The Office of the Clerk of Parliament said yesterday (24 Nov) that Parliament has received 61 Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) proposal forms. This is higher than the 48, 41 and 36 proposal forms that Parliament received in 2018, 2016 and...
View Post
Featured News

No state acknowledgement for former President Yusof Ishak on his 50th death anniversary

Although 23 November 2020 marked half a century since Singapore's first President Yusof Ishak passed away, there was no state acknowledgement to commemorate the former President's 50th death anniversary. Neither current President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong nor any other...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet