S’pore Michelin Star restaurant allegedly dismisses 3 veteran managers with no retrenchment benefits

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to highlight unprofessional retrenchment practices allegedly made by a Michelin Star restaurant located in Paragon, Orchard Road.

On Wednesday (Nov 25), Facebook user John Lee shared an incident regarding three managers being denied retrenchment benefits by their employer. In his post uploaded on Complaint Singapore’ page, Mr Lee disclosed that Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck Restaurant Paragon outlet had allegedly let go of three veteran managers without due process.

“All are in their late 50s, and two of them are the pioneers when the boss first started Crystal Jade Group in 2002 and Imperial Treasure Group in 2009,” Mr Lee explained. “The trio was fired and asked to leave on Nov 9 and 10 on the grounds of drinking while on duty.”

The decision came as a shock to the managers as it was common practice for managers to drink with customers to gain customer loyalty, noted the concerned individual.

“Before this sudden dismissal, the trio was not given any verbal nor written warning.”

According to the post, regular customers of the managers had perceived the decision to be an “unjustified dismissal.”

One of the customers who was a lawyer assisted them in drafting a letter to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Nov 17, said Mr Lee. “An email was sent to Ms Faith Li, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices general manager, and MOM Minister, Ms Josephine Teo, on Nov 23.”

Under the Employment Act, the managers could appeal to MOM within one month of unfair dismissal, Mr Lee explained. “With this unfair dismissal, it will be hard for them to find another similar job, especially during the Covid-19 period.” He hopes that the appeal would be received in good faith and the managers would get their retrenchment benefits and other compensations.

“Most importantly, they get to clear their names and can retire gracefully if they choose to retire now.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Lee for a statement. Mr Lee is a relative of one of the managers. He added that the restaurant group had employed an additional nine staff from Singapore Airlines (SIA) in mid-October. “That could have created excessive manpower. The restaurant then chose to sack the trio unfairly,” said Mr Lee.

TISG also contacted the Imperial Treasure Group for a statement. The article will be updated accordingly.

