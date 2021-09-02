S’pore gaming chair company to hire 100 employees due to ‘massive growth’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Homegrown gaming chair manufacturer Secretlab announced more than 100 job openings in Singapore due to “massive growth” in recent years.

The company is currently looking to hire an estimated 80 engineers and designers, said co-founder and chief strategy officer Alaric Choo on Tuesday (Aug 31).

The addition will more than double the size of its product team. To date, the company has about 200 employees.

Reports noted that Secretlab is also looking to recruit more staff for marketing, public relations and global operational roles.

Although most of the positions will be based in Singapore, Mr Choo noted that some would spend “90 per cent of their time” in the company factory in China.

“We are hiring across the board for almost every position. I would say that every team right now is extremely stretched,” said Mr Choo in a Channel News Asia report.

“We’ve seen massive growth in the past few years.”

The current job openings for Secretlab includes a Corporate Counsel position, which was posted on Monday (Aug 30).

Key responsibilities on the job description include “day-to-day contract drafting and negotiations to support product and logistics teams” and “providing advice on potential disputes with customers.”

Another position for part-time Sales Associate was also posted recently.

The company was founded in 2014 by chief executive officer Ian Ang and Mr Choo.

It has become one of the world’s most sought-after and highly-rated gaming chair manufacturers throughout the years.

It’s hard to miss the iconic logo on the headrest and ergonomic design of Secretlab’s chairs which many YouTube gamers and social media influencers use.

It was also reported that about 10,000 chairs are shipped internationally to an estimated 60 countries each week.

A brand new Secretlab chair Titan series costs about S$589. /TISG

