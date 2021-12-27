S’pore bus & train fares increased by 3-4 cents, big thing for low-income earners

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Not many might notice the increase, but the higher bus and train fares mean a lot for low-income earners, said public members on the fare hike, which started on Dec 26, 2021.

In November this year, the Public Transport Council (PTC) announced that public transport fares would increase by three to four cents (four cents increase for distances longer than 14.2km) beginning Dec 26, 2021.

The fare increase applies to adults paying their bus and train fares by card.

Meanwhile, concessionary fares for seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers went up by one cent.

The prices for cash fares, single-trip tickets, monthly concessions and travel passes were not adjusted.

The fare adjustments are summarized below:

PTC noted in its press release that fares would be increased by 2.2 per cent following its annual fare revision exercise in 2021.

It cited a sharp plunge in ridership due to the Covid-19 pandemic, yet public transport continued to operate largely at pre-Covid-19 frequencies.

The current increase was mainly a result of the fare hike carried over from 2020, as fares were unchanged that year.

Members of the public voiced concerns that even a one-cent increase means a lot for seniors or those working during the Covid-19 pandemic with lower pay.

Others noted that the cost of living continued to increase while salaries didn’t.

To complement the fare hike, a total of 600,000 public transport vouchers will be given to about 250,000 eligible households.

The vouchers can be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly concession passes.

On top of being the largest number of vouchers issued, the income ceiling for eligibility was also increased.

Those with a monthly household income of S$1,600 or less per person are eligible to receive the voucher, compared to the previous income ceiling of S$1,200 set in 2019.

Those who already received a public transport voucher in 2019 will automatically be notified through the mail by the end of the year to redeem the new voucher.

Those who did not yet receive a voucher can apply online beginning early next year. Eligible households can also apply in person at their local community centres or community clubs.

The public transport vouchers are redeemable until Mar 31, 2023.

PTC said its priority “has always been to safeguard commuters’ interests while ensuring a financially sustainable public transport system.

“This means that bus and train fares would need to be adjusted from time to time.”

“We seek commuters’ understanding that it is not possible to keep deferring fare increases as they are needed to support the rising operating costs, such as energy and wages, for our public transport system.” /TISG

