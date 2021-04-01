SPCA investigating case of man repeatedly kicking golden retriever

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a man kicking a golden retriever has triggered a backlash among the online community, resulting in an investigation by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Instagram page sg.influenzers uploaded a video on Mar 27, indicating a case of animal abuse.

The video shows a person wearing bright Bermuda shorts repeatedly kicking a golden retriever wearing a pet cone around its neck.

The pet cone, also known as an Elizabethan collar, is often used on a recovering animal to prevent it from biting, scratching or licking its wounds.

At one point, the dog is forced to retreat into a corner while enduring the assault. The person continues kicking the dog, switching from one foot to another.

The thud of the kicks raining down on the golden retriever could be heard on the video.

It is unclear when and where the incident happened. The face of the person kicking can’t be seen.

Members of the online community responded to the post, tagging the Singapore Police Force and SPCA to alert them of the incident.

One Instagram user commented on the post, informing the public that the SPCA had already been contacted. “Don’t worry about tagging them (SPCA). We already let them know all the details about the dog,” reassured the concerned individual.

According to SPCA executive director Jaipal Singh Gill, the organisation is aware of the incident and is investigating it, reported mothership.sg.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to SPCA for a comment./TISG

