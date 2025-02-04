JAKARTA, INDONESIA: The Philippines’ Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, the only nuclear facility in Southeast Asia, has long stood as a monument to missed opportunities. Built in the 1970s, it was left dormant due to safety concerns and corruption, never producing a single watt of electricity. However, as the world turns to cleaner energy solutions, Southeast Asia is eyeing nuclear power once again as a potential path towards energy security and sustainability.

Growing demand for nuclear power

According to a recent Manila Times report, as the region’s energy needs rapidly expand, many Southeast Asian nations are reconsidering nuclear energy as part of their plans to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that by 2025, global nuclear energy production will reach an all-time high, with a growing number of new reactors and national plans. Southeast Asia, with its rising energy demand, is poised to account for a quarter of the world’s energy growth by 2035.

Countries like Indonesia are pushing forward with ambitious nuclear plans, including 20 nuclear plants, while Vietnam has revived its nuclear ambitions after suspending a project in 2016. Malaysia, Thailand, and other regional players are also exploring nuclear energy, despite past setbacks and disasters like Chernobyl and Fukushima, which have left deep scars in public perception. Even Singapore has made strides by signing a nuclear cooperation agreement with the US last year.

Challenges and technological advances in nuclear energy

Despite the growing interest, nuclear power comes with significant challenges. The construction of nuclear plants is costly, and time-consuming, and nuclear power projects are often slow to become profitable. While some countries, like Vietnam, have faced soaring costs—such as the $18 billion nuclear project suspended in 2016—technological advancements are helping to reduce both the risks and costs associated with nuclear energy. The development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which promise cheaper, faster construction and enhanced safety features, could make nuclear power more affordable and accessible.

However, critics remain cautious about the unproven commercial viability of these smaller reactors. Even as financing for nuclear projects becomes more easily available, concerns over the affordability of SMRs and the lack of transparency in current operations persist.

As nations like Vietnam look to revive their nuclear programmes, obstacles remain beyond cost, including a shortage of trained personnel. Experts say that building a nuclear power ecosystem—complete with skilled engineers and robust regulatory frameworks—will be crucial for the success of future programmes.

Southeast Asia’s nuclear future is uncertain, but with the urgent need for cleaner energy solutions, the potential for a nuclear renaissance is steadily taking shape. Whether it will prove to be a sustainable and safe alternative remains to be seen.