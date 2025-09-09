Southeast Asian firms caught fuelling global cybercrime

Washington, D.C.: In an unprecedented move, the U.S. Treasury Department took action against lots of people and business firms all over Southeast Asia, all associated with cyber frauds that jointly ripped off nearly US$10 billion (S$13.4 billion) from Americans in 2024. According to a recent Miami Herald report, many of these fraudulent activities were run from building complexes where people were forced into involuntary labour under harsh circumstances, stressing an increasing threat to both human rights and the U.S. economic system.

A web of modern slavery and cybercrime

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions on nine scam operators in Shwe Koko, Burma—an area notorious for fake cryptocurrency investment schemes protected by the Karen National Army (KNA). In Cambodia, four people and six companies faced sanctions for running compounds where workers—often tricked or trafficked—were forced to carry out sophisticated online scams.

According to OFAC, these operations use violence, threats of forced prostitution, and debt bondage to coerce workers into targeting victims—primarily Americans—with fake investment opportunities. Many scams begin with seemingly innocent messages on social media or dating apps, often promising romance or friendship before pivoting to fraudulent crypto investments hosted on fake but convincing websites.

“These operations not only threaten the well-being and financial security of Americans but also subject thousands of innocent people to modern slavery,” said John K. Hurley, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Sanctioned networks span Burma and Cambodia

The Treasury highlighted several major players in the scam industry. In Burma, the KNA’s headquarters in Shwe Koko has been transformed into a hub for illicit activity, including scams, drug trafficking, and gambling. The hubs where these fraudulent activities were conducted were purportedly created by She Zhijiang and Saw Chit Thu, who erected a criminal conglomerate that prospered in just over eight years.

In 2022, Zhijiang was seized in Thailand after an Interpol Red Notice from China was issued. His network entrusted key operations to figures like Tin Win and Saw Min Min Oo, who now manage compounds and security for the scam networks across Karen State.

In Cambodia, scam compounds were often disguised as casinos and hotels. OFAC named T C Capital Ltd., K B Hotel Co. Ltd., and Heng He Casino as key players in the forced labour scam industry, particularly in Sihanoukville and Bavet. These venues were allegedly converted from gambling halls into cyber fraud centres as virtual currency scams became more lucrative.

Escalating global concern over digital exploitation

The US$10 billion stolen from Americans in 2024 represents a staggering 66% increase over the previous year, underscoring how rapidly this criminal enterprise is expanding. The U.S. is not only taking financial measures but also examining the broader implications of how cybercrime intersects with human rights abuses.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is also pursuing related criminal cases. In June, it disclosed charges aimed at North Korean groups where operatives pretend as freelance tech workers to penetrate U.S. businesses and acquire sensitive data and assets.

As these probes intensify, the Treasury Department stressed its current earnestness to “combat cyber scams and the serious human rights abuse that enables them,” indicating that additional punishments and legal actions are underway.