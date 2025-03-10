SINGAPORE: In a bid to ease the financial burden on vulnerable residents amid rising living costs, the South West District has launched an innovative program that offers affordable meals through vending machines. According to the latest Straits Times report, the initiative, called “Value Meals @ South West,” will see the installation of 80 vending machines across various Housing Board blocks in the district, making meals more accessible to residents in need.

Launched on Mar 9, the program is a collaboration between the South West Community Development Council (CDC) and Select Group. The event took place at the pavilion near Block 165A Teck Whye Crescent, with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling officially inaugurating the initiative.

As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts and in celebration of SG60, Select Group has contributed S$600,000 worth of credits to support vulnerable residents. These credits, distributed via the Taste Asia app, can be used to purchase meals from the newly installed vending machines. The program aims to help those facing financial difficulties, with meals priced at S$3 or less, while also benefiting other residents in the district.

More than 80 residents and beneficiaries attended the launch event, where they had the opportunity to sample a range of meals available in the vending machines. The selection includes local favourites such as curry chicken, fried rice, butter chicken, sandwiches, and pizza and cakes.

DPM Gan expressed confidence that the initiative would benefit at least 2,000 low-income families, providing much-needed support amid continued concerns over the rising cost of living. While inflation is expected to ease in 2025, he acknowledged that prices remain high, and many Singaporeans continue to feel financial strain.

“This initiative is an excellent example of how the Government, private sector, and community can collaborate to foster a caring society,” said DPM Gan. “Such efforts by the private sector and the community complement the Government’s work, and they reflect the Team Singapore spirit, where we come together to support each other.”

Mayor Low, who had worked closely on the initiative for over six months, emphasized that while affordability was a priority, the quality and nutritional value of the meals would not be compromised. She shared that she had personally tasted over 10 of the meals to ensure they met high standards. Additionally, the vending machines feature a variety of halal and vegetarian options, with local dishes like wok hei hor fun and fried rice.

To ensure the meals cater to residents’ preferences, data will be collected on popular choices, allowing for personalized stocking of each machine.

One of the beneficiaries, 74-year-old retiree Madam Lim Chwee Lian, shared her gratitude for the program. She received S$300 in credits to use at the vending machines and expressed how the initiative would help ease the impact of rising costs. For residents who work late, the 24/7 availability of the vending machines is especially helpful.

“The food is delicious, and the portions are large enough that I can share with my husband,” said Madam Lim, adding that even after her credits are exhausted, she plans to continue using the vending machines because they offer more affordable meals than coffee shops.

While the event saw notable attendees such as grassroots leader Ms Chua Wei-Shan, who has been involved with the People’s Action Party for over 20 years, the focus remained on the community initiative. Ms Chua declined to address media queries about her potential candidacy in the upcoming general election, stating that her attendance was rooted in her grassroots role.

This thoughtful initiative represents a strong step forward in supporting vulnerable residents, ensuring they can access nutritious meals without straining their limited resources. The “Value Meals @ South West” program demonstrates the power of community collaboration and the importance of supporting one another during challenging times.