SOUTH KOREA: Sookmyung Women’s University in Seoul has reached a preliminary conclusion in its investigation into allegations that South Korea’s First Lady, Kim Keon Hee, plagiarized her master’s thesis.

According to a report from VN Express, the university’s research ethics committee determined that Kim likely engaged in plagiarism in the thesis she submitted in 1999, which was part of her master’s degree in art education.

University sources revealed that Kim was informed of the committee’s findings in late December 2024 and has been given until the end of January 2025 to appeal the decision.

If Kim contests the allegations, the committee is expected to review her appeal before making a final ruling.

This investigation into Kim’s academic credentials adds to her ongoing legal and public controversies.

In addition to the plagiarism claims, Kim has previously faced accusations of stock market manipulation and interfering with election nominations.

In 2022, Kim was cleared of plagiarism charges related to her doctoral dissertation by Seoul’s Kookmin University after a thorough investigation. Kim earned her PhD in design from the university in 2008.

The Sookmyung Women’s University conclusion comes at a politically sensitive time for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim’s husband.

Yoon’s administration is currently embroiled in multiple controversies, including legal challenges and public criticism over his handling of political matters.

One of the most pressing issues is the ongoing investigation into President Yoon’s involvement in a December 2023 martial law bid, which led to his suspension and the issuance of a historic arrest warrant for a sitting president.

The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing the impeachment case against him. While Yoon’s legal team has stated that he will accept the court’s final decision, the political fallout remains significant.

As both Kim Keon Hee and President Yoon face scrutiny, the outcome of the plagiarism investigation could further impact their public standing and the administration’s stability in the coming months.