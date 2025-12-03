South Korean president demands swift action after Coupang data breach hits 33 million customers

SEOUL: Millions of South Koreans woke up to worrying news as e-commerce giant Coupang revealed a massive data breach affecting more than 33 million customers. The personal information exposed included names, email addresses, phone numbers, shipping addresses, and some order histories—though, the company says, payment details and login credentials were safe.

President Lee Jae-myung did not hold back, calling the situation “astonishing” and demanding swift action. “It is shocking that the company failed to notice the breach for five months,” he said, emphasizing the severity of the incident and urging authorities to hold those responsible fully accountable.

The breach, which took place through overseas servers between June 24 and November 8, only came to light last month. Police and local media reports indicate that Coupang has filed a complaint against a former employee believed to be involved.

Lee instructed the government to “strengthen fines and make punitive damages a reality” while ensuring practical measures are in place to prevent similar incidents. “The cause of the accident must be quickly identified, and those responsible must be held strictly accountable,” he said.

Authorities are tracing IP addresses and exploring possible international connections in the investigation.

This is not the first major breach in South Korea this year. In August, SK Telecom—the country’s largest mobile carrier—was fined around 134 billion won (RM375.6 million) after a cyberattack exposed data on nearly 27 million users.

South Korea, one of the world’s most digitally connected nations, is increasingly under threat from sophisticated cyberattacks, including those allegedly linked to North Korea. For consumers, the latest breach is a stark reminder of how much of their personal information is online—and how vulnerable it can be.