// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
32.4 C
Singapore
type here...
President Lee Jae-myung
Asia
1 min.Read

South Korean president demands swift action after Coupang data breach hits 33 million customers

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SEOUL: Millions of South Koreans woke up to worrying news as e-commerce giant Coupang revealed a massive data breach affecting more than 33 million customers. The personal information exposed included names, email addresses, phone numbers, shipping addresses, and some order histories—though, the company says, payment details and login credentials were safe.

President Lee Jae-myung did not hold back, calling the situation “astonishing” and demanding swift action. “It is shocking that the company failed to notice the breach for five months,” he said, emphasizing the severity of the incident and urging authorities to hold those responsible fully accountable.

The breach, which took place through overseas servers between June 24 and November 8, only came to light last month. Police and local media reports indicate that Coupang has filed a complaint against a former employee believed to be involved.

Lee instructed the government to “strengthen fines and make punitive damages a reality” while ensuring practical measures are in place to prevent similar incidents. “The cause of the accident must be quickly identified, and those responsible must be held strictly accountable,” he said.

See also  Rappler journalist Ressa launches defence in Philippine libel case

Authorities are tracing IP addresses and exploring possible international connections in the investigation.

This is not the first major breach in South Korea this year. In August, SK Telecom—the country’s largest mobile carrier—was fined around 134 billion won (RM375.6 million) after a cyberattack exposed data on nearly 27 million users.

South Korea, one of the world’s most digitally connected nations, is increasingly under threat from sophisticated cyberattacks, including those allegedly linked to North Korea. For consumers, the latest breach is a stark reminder of how much of their personal information is online—and how vulnerable it can be.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Health & Fitness

Irregular weekday sleep linked to higher blood glucose, NUS study finds

SINGAPORE: A study by researchers at the Yong Loo...
Jobs

Nearly 60% of employers considering hiring and pay freeze next year

SINGAPORE: Nearly six in ten employers are preparing to...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Nearly 60% of employers considering hiring and pay freeze next year

SINGAPORE: Nearly six in ten employers are preparing to...

Singapore breaks into list of top 10 global tech cities for the first time

SINGAPORE: Singapore has, for the first time, earned a...

Singapore fintech YouTrip expands to Australia to grow further in APAC

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based fintech firm YouTrip, currently operating in Singapore...

Reclaims Global to acquire freehold Serangoon building for S$38.8M

SINGAPORE: Singapore-listed Reclaims Global Limited announced on Monday (Dec...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //