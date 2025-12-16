// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Han Hak-ja, leader of the beleaguered Unification Church
Asia
1 min.Read

South Korea raids Unification Church in explosive political corruption probe

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SEOUL: Police in South Korea descended on the headquarters of the Unification Church on Monday, naming its 82-year-old leader, Han Hak-ja, as a suspect in a political bribery investigation.

The church, famous for its mass wedding ceremonies, has found itself at the centre of a growing scandal involving alleged payments to lawmakers across the political spectrum.

Authorities didn’t stop at the headquarters. Han’s countryside residence was also raided. Known by her followers as “holy mother,” Han is already facing trial for allegedly bribing the country’s former first lady with luxury gifts, including a Chanel handbag and a Graff diamond necklace.

She also faces accusations of handing cash to a lawmaker connected to former president Yoon Suk Yeol, who himself was arrested earlier this year on insurrection charges—a claim he denies.

Political shockwaves and questions of accountability

The scandal has sent ripples through South Korea’s political circles. Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo stepped down last week amid allegations that he received 30 million won (RM78,000 or S$26,275) and two luxury watches from church officials, although he maintains his innocence. Lawmakers from President Lee Jae Myung’s Democratic Party have also been caught up in the controversy.

President Lee has spoken out strongly, calling the scandal “political interference by religion” and urging officials to explore whether religious groups that meddle in politics should be disbanded.

Meanwhile, the Unification Church has largely stayed quiet, telling the media it has “no comment” on the raids. Its president did, however, acknowledge last week that the church “felt deeply responsible for having caused concern to the public” and admitted it had failed to catch misconduct within its ranks early on.

