South East Asia’s appetite for dynasties just got bigger

Southeast Asia’s political landscape is a tapestry woven with the threads of dynastic rule, where family names often eclipse democratic ideals. From Malaysia to Thailand, Indonesia to Cambodia, political dynasties have shaped governance, sparking debates about nepotism and the health of democracy. Can the region break free from this cycle, or are dynasties an unshakable fixture? As public frustration grows and new leaders emerge, the future hangs in the balance.

In Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim faces a storm of criticism over the rise of his daughter, Nurul Izzah, once hailed as the “princess of reforms.” Her election to a prominent role in Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has ignited backlash, even among loyal supporters who see it as a betrayal of Anwar’s reformist promises.

The Anwar family’s grip on power echoes Malaysia’s history of dynasties, like that of Najib Razak, whose father served as a prime minister, but not to forget Husian Onn, who was also a Prime Minister and is related to Tun Razak, Najib’s dad. Najib’s fall to scandal and imprisonment seemed to signal a public rejection of dynastic politics, yet Anwar’s family now faces similar accusations of nepotism.

Supporters, weary of unfulfilled pledges for a “better Malaysia,” are questioning whether the opposition—untainted by dynastic ties—could usher in a new breed of leaders or if old dynasties, like Najib’s, might stage a comeback.

Across the region, dynasties flourish. In Thailand, the Shinawatra family has dominated for decades. Thaksin Shinawatra’s populist policies won hearts before his ousting in a 2006 coup. His sister, Yingluck, became prime minister in 2011, and now his daughter, Paetongtarn, holds the office, cementing the Shinawatra legacy.

In Cambodia, Hun Sen, after 38 years as prime minister, passed the baton to his son, Hun Manet, in 2023, ensuring the Hun family’s control. Indonesia’s Sukarno dynasty persists through Megawati Sukarnoputri, daughter of founding president Sukarno, who served as president from 2001 to 2004 and remains a political force. Even the Philippines sees the Marcos family’s resurgence, with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reclaiming power decades after his father’s dictatorship.

Singapore, however, offers a counterpoint. The Lee family, led by Lee Kuan Yew, the city-state’s founding father, has long been synonymous with the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP). Lee’s son, Lee Hsien Loong, stepped down as prime minister in 2024, handing power to Lawrence Wong, a non-dynast. This break from tradition raises questions: Is Singapore charting a post-dynastic path, or will the PAP, under pressure to maintain its iron grip, seek another Lee to restore the dynasty?

The persistence of dynasties hinges on name recognition, resource control, and patronage networks, as political anthropologist Sophie Lemiere notes. These families leverage their legacies to maintain influence, often framing their rule as a continuation of stability or progress. Yet, this comes at a cost. Nepotism erodes trust in democratic institutions, fueling public discontent. In Malaysia, Anwar’s reformist credentials are under scrutiny as his daughter’s rise alienates supporters. In Thailand, the Shinawatras face opposition from urban elites and the military, who view their dominance as a threat to pluralism.

Can Southeast Asia thrive without dynasties? Singapore’s transition suggests it’s possible, but the region’s deep-rooted patronage systems and voter loyalty to familiar names pose challenges. Malaysia’s opposition, led by figures like Perikatan Nasional’s Muhyiddin Yassin, could disrupt dynastic cycles if public anger over broken promises persists. Yet, the allure of established names remains strong, and without systemic reforms—stronger institutions, transparent elections, and curbs on patronage—new dynasties may simply replace old ones.

The region stands at a crossroads. Will public demand for accountability topple these dynasties, or will they adapt to survive? In Malaysia, Anwar’s legacy hangs in the balance as voters weigh reform against tradition. In Singapore, the PAP’s experiment with a non-dynastic system could set a precedent—or prove temporary. As Southeast Asia grapples with inequality, climate change, and global trade tensions, the question looms: Can democracy flourish when power remains a family affair?