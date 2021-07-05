‘Soul OId Yet So Young’ star He Yingying recalls celebrity event that left her crying

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Every celebrity understands the struggles of rising to stardom, including local actress He Yingying.

The actress first rose to the limelight after becoming a runner-up of ‘Hey Gorgeous’, a talent scouting competition in 2015 and signed with Mediacorp a year later. Yingying became a full time actress after she graduated from university in 2017.

Not to mention, that was the same year that she earned her first ‘Top Ten’ nomination at the Star Awards followed by a ‘Best Nowcomer Nod’ in the following year. By 2019, Yingying was in the running for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ against renown veterans such as Cynthia Koh and Lin Meijiao.

That’s not all – the actress recently signed her first lead role in Mediacorp’s new drama series ‘Soul Old Yet So Young’ with her new co-star, Romeo Tan.

What else has Yingying achieved? Well, she’s also endorsed by beauty brand Kinohimitsu and the Land Transport Authority.

Despite all her achievements, the actress has faced a fair share of struggles during her uprising.

Recently, Yingying was interviewd by news media outlet 8days.sg when she talked about an event that took place about three to four years ago that left her crying.

So the story goes that she was invited to attend a store opening with her celebrity friends. Things were going smoothly until it was time to take a group picture.

“After the artistes had all gathered, the photographer suddenly asked me to get out of the picture in front of everybody, including the media,” Ying Ying explained and added: “Everyone was shocked and I felt like crying, but I couldn’t, so I just had to keep it together. Then I went home and cried.”

According to 8days.sg’s interview, the actress mentioned that celeb actress Rebecca Lim, who was next to her had asked the photographer why Yingying had to leave only for him to say that he “was told that she shouldn’t be in the picture.”

Eventually, it turned out to be a major miscommunication and when the organisers tried to explain themselves the actress, “the hurt was already there”, she said.

“I don’t nreally remember what the explanation was ‘cos I think I sort of blanked out after it happened,” Yingying said with a chuckle.

Ever since then, the actress kept reminding herself to always keep her feet on the ground no matter how successful she becomes.

Yingying also added that it’s the first time that she’s opened up to reporters about this particular incident.

“I used to feel like I should keep this to myself but now that I’m more grown-up, I’m able to look back and laugh about it, so I’m happy to share.”

We couldn’t agree more! Just keep doing you, girl!

