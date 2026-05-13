Malaysians urge cutting MPs’ allowances over petrol subsidy

MALAYSIA: Economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid urged the government to gradually withdraw petrol subsidies for high‑income earners, starting with the wealthiest T1 group whose median household income is RM55,034 (S$17,773) monthly.

He said phased rationalisation ensures fairness, as bulk subsidies disproportionately benefit the rich who use high‑powered vehicles. The move , supported by Umno Youth, aims to redirect aid to B40 and M40 households.

Social media users remain dissatisfied with the gradual dismantling of fuel subsidies. On X, one argued that members of parliament should instead forgo their monthly allowances, including the RM2,500 (S$807) entertainment budget and RM1,500 (S$484) petrol allocation. Netizens contend these perks are unnecessary and that cutting them would demonstrate genuine sacrifice while helping the country “save money.”

Furthermore, social media users expressed shock at the number of allowances received by members of parliament, especially during difficult times. Another highlighted the RM400 parliamentary attendance allowance, calling it absurd since attending sessions is quite literally a part of their job.

Additionally, some argue that Malaysian members of parliament should not receive any allowances at all. Their base salaries, they say, are sufficient to cover monthly expenses as representatives of their districts. Some MPs may hold other positions, which already provide additional income to support their expenditures.

Users also point out that many members of parliament drive imported cars, which are heavily taxed, while urging the public to use locally manufactured vehicles such as Proton and Perodua. Another question raised was why do elected representatives continue to enjoy benefits from the state while ordinary voters face subsidy cuts and reduced support?

Others dismiss the subsidy scheme as ineffective altogether, arguing that severe inequality persists, noting how couples with disposable income can maximise benefits, while disabled individuals without cars gain nothing.

The debate over removing petrol subsidies remains highly sensitive among Malaysians. The government faces daily criticism as discussions intensify, with many fearing that fuel aid cuts could extend to other subsidies as well. Public sentiment reflects growing frustration, as citizens view subsidy rationalisation as a direct burden during already challenging economic times.