Seoul — Nevertheless, an upcoming drama by JTBC has revealed an adorable new sneak peek behind the scenes of its poster shoot.

The romantic drama is based on the webtoon of the same name and it stars Han So Hee as Yoo Na Bi, a woman who does not believe in love but still wants to date. Song Kang stars as Park Jae Uhn, a man who does not want to date but still wants to have flings.

Song Kang poses for his individual posters for the newly released footage from the drama’s poster shoot, before introducing himself to the camera and announcing, “We’re here for the poster shoot.”

Both lead actors struck a number of adorable poses under the direction of the photographer after Han So Hee joins Song Kang, as reported by Soompi. The photographer caught them off guard by suggesting that Han So Hee cover one of Song Kang’s eyes with his hand. Han So Hee playfully calls Song Kang by his character’s name when it was time for both of them to switch roles, saying “Please do a good job, Jae Uhn.”

As the pair posed for their couple shots, they were adorably unable to stop laughing, and at one point, Han So Hee exclaimed in embarrassment, “What is this pose?”

“Nevertheless” premieres on June 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

Born on April 23, 1994, Song Kang is a South Korean actor. His notable lead roles in television series include Love Alarm (2019–21) and Sweet Home (2020).

Song made his acting debut with a supporting role in the 2017 romantic comedy television series The Liar and His Lover. The same year, he was cast in the family drama Man in the Kitchen. He also appeared in two music videos: “Sweet Summer Night” by acoustic duo The Ade and “Love Story” by Suran. On July 8, 2017, his agency Namoo Actors organised a fan meeting – “Introduction to Rookies” for Song alongside Oh Seung-hoon and Lee Yoo-jin.

