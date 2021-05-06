Song Joong Ki will be appearing in Heize’s upcoming MV

- Advertisement -

Seoul — PSY, the star of Gangnam Style and P NATION’s CEO, went on Instagram to share a photo of Song Joong Ki, Heize and himself. PSY shows his gratitude to Song Joong Ki for agreeing to appear in Heize’s music video in the post.

This is what he wrote in Korean and English:

‘Heize is a respectable artist who has been single-handedly writing songs for her entire album long before joining us here at P NATION. In looking for ways to support her as she prepares for her first album as a P NATION artist, I wanted to help with her music video. Upon listening to her title track on repeat, I thought of one actor who would be perfect for the role. While I knew him personally, we didn’t know each other well enough for me to ask him this favour. Nevertheless, he graciously agreed, saying he’s been a fan of Heize’s music. Thank you Vincenzo!!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PSY (@42psy42)

Vincenzo is the name of the drama that Song Joong Ki starred in, playing the title role. The actor will be appearing in Heize’s new music video after completing his hit drama Vincenzo, as reported by Soompi. Newsen reported on May 6 that Song Joong Ki participated in filming Heize’s music video the day before, and a source from P NATION confirmed, “It is true that Song Joong Ki is appearing in Heize’s music video.” The upcoming song will be Heize’s first release after joining P NATION last September.

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the box office hits A Werewolf Boy (2012) and The Battleship Island (2017)—both on the list of highest-grossing films in South Korea.

