Song Joong Ki searches for gold in Vincenzo

Song Joong Ki plays Vincenzo Cassano in Vincenzo. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — tvN’s Korean drama Vincenzo has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode. Song Joong Ki stars as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who is of Korean descent but was adopted by an Italian family when he was young. Due to a conflict within his organisation, he moves back to Korea and ends up crossing paths with a sharp-tongued lawyer, Hong Cha Young (played by Jeon Yeo Bin), and her intern, Jang Joon Woo (played by 2PM’s Taecyeon). They join forces to use villainous methods to take down villains who cannot be punished by the court of law.

Jeon Yeo Bin plays a sharp-tongued lawyer in Vincenzo. Picture: Instagram

Spoilers ahead. The pilot episode started off well as it tells the story of the anti-hero Vincenzo. Characters such as Hong Cha Young, intern Jang Joon Woo, Jipuragi Law Firm CEO Hong Yoo Chan (Yoo Jae Myung) and Choi Myung Hee (Kim Yeo Jin), a prosecutor who enjoys Zumba as a hobby, added another layer of charm to the series. Vincenzo arrived at Geumga Plaza in search of gold bars and caused a stir among the tenants.

He was celebrated as a hero when he took down a group of illegal occupants of the building. The latest stills show Vincenzo lingering outside the doors of Nan Pharmacy, which acts as a front for a secret underground room where the gold is hidden. Here he runs into the owner Lee Chul Wook (Yang Kyung Won) and the monk Chae Shin (Kwon Seung Woo), who eyes him with guarded expressions.

In other stills, Vincenzo is seen walking through the doors of the pharmacy and confronting Lee Chul Wook and Chae Shin inside the room. Vincenzo puts his hand over his heart with an unreadable look, leading viewers to wonder why he entered the room and whether or not he will be able to safely retrieve the gold. According to Soompi, the upcoming episode will see Vincenzo continuing his quest to protect Geumga Plaza.

The drama’s producers commented, “Vincenzo’s true performance begins now. Look forward to how Vincenzo will take on the villains after getting involved with Babel Group. His transformation into an anti-hero will continue to be full of surprises.”

The next episode of “Vincenzo” airs on February 21 at 9 p.m. KST. /TISG

