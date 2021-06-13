Song Joong Ki does not understand why people take photos of food

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actor Song Joong Ki was recently interviewed over the phone with YouTube channel Historydnc. Song Joong Ki shared with fans the photos he keeps on his personal phone.

The actor shared that he does not really take photos and that he does not even have any special camera apps that many people have these days. During the interview, Song Joong Ki shared various photos that he took on the set of Vincenzo as well as the set of the film Space Sweepers.

When the actor was asked to share any selfies, Song Joong Ki said that it would be hard to find any selfies as he doesn’t really take photos of himself, according to Allkpop. Another type of photo he doesn’t have were photos of foods.

Song Joong Ki went on to say, “I really don’t understand food photos.” He elaborated, “when I bring my chopstick to eat but someone wants to take photos of the food, I really don’t understand” and frowned as if it really bothered him.

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor and singer. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021).

Song was Gallup Korea’s Actor of the Year in 2012 and in 2017. He was first included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013 placing seventh, and subsequently ranking second in 2017, and seventh in 2018. The success of his works internationally established him as a top Hallyu star and one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea./TISGFollow us on Social Media

