Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun Been in talks for upcoming drama

Seoul — Korean actors Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun Been are in talks for a new drama. An industry representative reported on June 2 that “Shin Hyun Been has been cast for a leading role in the new JTBC drama Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son (literal title)”. Responding to the report, Shin Hyun Been’s agency Yooborn Company stated, “She has received a casting offer for the drama Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son and is currently reviewing [the offer].”

Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son is based on a hit web novel of the same name and it revolves around someone who was killed after being framed for embezzlement by a chaebol family that he was loyal to for over 10 years. He is reborn as the youngest son of the chaebol family and plans revenge as he works to gradually take over. As reported earlier, Song Joong Ki is in talks to play the male lead Jin Do Joon. At the start of the week, it was said that Lee Sung Min is also considering a role in the drama.

The role of prosecutor Seo Min Young has been offered to Shin Hyun Been. The prosecutor works at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. She is someone who is willing to bend the law for justice to be done.

According to Soompi, Seo Min Young and Jin Do Joon will be involved in a relationship that walks the line between love and hatred. In the past, Shin Hyun Been has showcased her acting skills in films such as Confidential Assignment, Seven Years of Night, Sunset in My Hometown, and Beasts Clawing at Straws. After receiving much love as Jang Gyeo Ul in Hospital Playlist, she is currently gearing up for the second season, which premieres on June 17, and is also filming for a new drama with Go Hyun Jung.

Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son is likely to air on JTBC and it will be written by Kim Tae Hee of Sungkyunkwan Scandal and directed by Jung Dae Yoon of She Was Pretty and W. Filming is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year./TISGFollow us on Social Media

