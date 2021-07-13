Entertainment Celebrity Song Hye Kyo shares cute photo with Yoo Ah In and her...

Song Hye Kyo shares cute photo with Yoo Ah In and her dog

The actress took to Instagram on July 11 to share an adorable shot of Yoo Ah In playing with her dog

Song Hye Kyo shares a long friendship with Yoo Ah In. Picture:Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Seoul — Descendants of  actress Song Hye Kyo recently showed off her bond with fellow actor Yoo Ah In.

The actress took to Instagram on July 11 to share an adorable shot of Yoo Ah In playing with her dog. The caption “The cool Yoo Ah In” was added to the post. Song Hye Kyo and Yoo Ah In shares the same agency and are known for being longtime BFFs.

Currently, Song Hye Kyo is busy filming a new SBS drama while Yoo Ah In was recently confirmed for the upcoming film, Seoul Vibe, as reported by Soompi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122)

Born on November 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Encounter (2018). Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015).

In 2017, Song Hye Kyo ranked 7th in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list, and 6th in 2018. She is referred to as one of “The Troika” along with  Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, collectively known by the acronym “Tae-Hye-Ji”. The success of Song’s television dramas internationally established her as a top Hallyu star.

Born on October 6, 1986, Uhm Hong-sik, known professionally as Yoo Ah In, is a South Korean actor, creative , and gallerist. He is known for playing a diverse spectrum of roles in both television and film, where he often portrays dynamic characters who exhibit significant personal .

He is the recipient of various accolades including two Blue Dragon Film Awards and two Baeksang Arts Awards. He is best known for his leading roles in coming-of-age film Punch (2011), melodrama Secret Affair (2014), action blockbuster Veteran (2015), period drama The Throne (2015), historical television series Six Flying Dragons (2015-2016), psychological thriller mystery drama Burning (2018), and zombie film #Alive ()./TISGFollow us on Social Media

