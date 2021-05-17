Song Hye Kyo is grateful to Kim Hee Sun and Song Yoon Ah for their love

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actresses Kim Hee Sun and Song Yoon Ah recently showed their love for fellow actress Song Hye Kyo.

Song Hye Kyo took to Instagram to share that both Kim Hee Sun and Song Yoon Ah sent food trucks to the set of her upcoming SBS drama Now, We Are Breaking Up (working title) which also stars Jang Ki Yong, EXO’s Sehun, Girl’s Day Yura, Choi Hee Seo and Kim Joo Heon. Song Hye Kyo uploaded photos of the truck sent by Kim Hee Sun on Instagram Stories and she tagged Kim Hee Sun, writing, “My lovely unnie [older sister or female friend]. Thank you.”

The banner on the truck reads, “Rooting for Hye Kyo and ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up.’ From your loving unnie,” while the banner next to it adorably reads, “Please dote on our Hye Kyo lots and lots.”

The following day, Song Hye Kyo shared a photo of the dining area set up for the food sent by Song Yoon Ah, as well as the banner that came along with it. She wrote in the caption, “Unnie, thank you so much. I really enjoyed the meal.”

According to Soompi, the banner in Song Hye Kyo’s photo reads, “Passionately cheering on our Hye Kyo and the cast and crew of ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up.’ From Song Yoon Ah.”

Now, We Are Breaking Up is scheduled to premiere in the second half of this year.

Born on November 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Encounter (2018). Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015).

In 2017, Song Hye Kyo ranked seventh in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list, and sixth in 2018. She is referred to as one of “The Troika” along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, collectively known by the acronym “Tae-Hye-Ji”. The success of Song’s television dramas internationally established her as a top Hallyu star./TISGFollow us on Social Media

