Song Hye Kyo earns an estimate of SGD645k for a product advertisement on her Instagram account

Seoul — It is without a doubt that South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo is one of the most popular actresses in Korea. It was revealed on the Aug 4 broadcast of Mnet’s TMI NEWS that the star’s advertisement modelling guarantee was around 900 million won (SGD 1 million) in 2019.

For the year 2021, the guarantee for the four advertisements Song Hye Kyo filmed came out to be around 3.6 billion won (~SGD4.2 million). The actress’ power in the advertisement industry has been frequently proven.

According to Allkpop, Song Hye Kyo was seen using a BB cream compact, and it reportedly achieved a sale of 1 million orders while the lipstick she used sold more than 160,000 items in a month.

In addition, Song Hye Kyo’s powerful impact does not discriminate against any one media outlet. TMI NEWS broadcast reported that a global fashion brand analysed that one advertisement post made by Song Hye Kyo on her personal Instagram offered her a guaranteed amount of around $477,900 (SGD645k)

In response to this news, Jun Hyun Moo, an MC of ‘TMI NEWS’ commented, “So if she uploads one post in her sleep, it becomes a 500 million won (SGD591k) advertisement.”

Born Nov 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Encounter (2018).

Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015).

In 2017, Song Hye Kyo ranked 7th in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list, and 6th in 2018. She is referred to as one of “The Troika” along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, collectively known by the acronym “Tae-Hye-Ji”. The success of Song’s television dramas internationally established her as a top Hallyu star.

When Song was born, she was sick and her parents and doctors thought that she would not survive. Upon her recovery, Song’s parents registered her birth on Febr 26, 1982 (instead of her actual birthdate, Nov 22, 1981). /TISG

