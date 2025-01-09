KOREA: According to Soompi, Song Hye Kyo recently reflected on her career during her appearance on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block. The Jan 8 episode marked her first talk show appearance in 23 years and achieved a nationwide viewership rating of 5.6 per cent, ranking No. 1 in its time slot on cable channels.

During the interview, Song Hye Kyo recounted her journey in the entertainment industry. She entered a school uniform competition when she was seventeen, took home the grand prize, and made her Soonpoong Clinic debut the following year. She used the 3 million won prize (approximately $2,000) to cover her mother’s medical expenses.

Iconic role

Reflecting on her iconic role in the classic drama Autumn in My Heart, she shared a humorous anecdote about her co-star Song Seung Heon. She remarked, “He still calls me Eun Seo.” He quips, ‘Eun Seo, have you arrived?’ while playing the drama’s OST when we first meet. He should quit doing that, I always tell him.”

Addressing industry rumours, Song Hye Kyo commented, “When people bring them up, I say, ‘I heard that too. Ask the person who started it—I don’t know anything!’” On handling criticism, she admitted, “I’ve grown used to malicious comments, but it hurts when they involve my family.”

Self-love

The actress shared her approach to overcoming challenges, emphasizing the importance of self-love. Inspired by screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung, she spent five years writing down 10 things she was grateful for daily. This practice brought her peace and perspective.

Looking ahead, Song Hye Kyo expressed excitement for the future, saying, “I focus on the present. As I age, I’m being offered more diverse roles.” She is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film, Dark Nuns.

Song Hye Kyo is a renowned South Korean actress who has captivated audiences worldwide with her exceptional talent and undeniable beauty. Born on November 22, 1981, in Daegu, South Korea, she embarked on her acting journey at a young age, quickly rising to prominence and solidifying her status as a leading figure in the Korean entertainment industry.