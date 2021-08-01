Son Ye Jin and Lee Tae Hwan in talks to appear in new JTBC drama

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It is reported that Lee Tae Hwan is in talks to join Son Ye Jin in a new drama.

Based on a report by YTN Star, Lee Tae Hwan will be starring in the upcoming JTBC drama “39” (literal title). Responding to the report, a source from Lee Tae Hwan’s agency Man of Creation commented: “He has received a casting offer for “39″ and is positively reviewing [the offer].”

“39” is a 12-episode drama about the love lives and daily lives of three friends who are on the verge of turning 40. In June it was previously announced that Son Ye Jin will star as Cha Mi Jo, a woman who grew up in an affluent environment with everything she could wish for and is now the head dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam.

In addition, other stars who are in talks to join the drama include Jeon Mi Do, Ahn So Hee, Yeon Woo Jin and Lee Moo Saeng. The filming for the drama will start in August after casting is complete. “39″ is being directed by Kim Sang Ho (Run On) and written by Yoo Young Ah (Encounter, Kim Ji Young, Born in 1982).

The role that Lee Tae Hwan has been offered is of a restaurant owner and chef who is honest and independent when it comes to work and love. He may be young but he is equipped with heart-fluttering charms and boldness, and he will show a new side of relationships between a woman who is older and a man who is younger, as reported by Soompi.

If Lee Tae Hwan accepts this role, it will be his first drama since Royal Secret Agent, which ended earlier this year. The actor has previous impressed in projects including “My Golden Life,” “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim,” and “Touch.”

Born on January 11, 1982 Son Ye Jin is a South Korean actress. She rose to fame in romance-themed films and television series such as The Classic (2003), Summer Scent (2003), A Moment to Remember (2004), and April Snow (2005) for which she was given the title "Nation's First Love". She has won acting recognition for her versatility in diverse genres, notably in Alone in Love (2006), My Wife Got Married (2008), Personal Taste (2010), The Pirates (2014) and the 2016 films The Truth Beneath and The Last Princess.

