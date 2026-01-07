// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
28.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Clementi flat resale
Photo: 99.co
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘Someone earned a lot off their BTO,’ says netizen of S$1.5 million Clementi HDB resale

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Jan 1, a flat in Clementi set the record for the highest HDB resale transaction, changing hands for S$1.5 million, according to a report in the property portal 99.co.

The previous record holder was a flat that was resold last November for S$1,488,888. 99.co pointed out that these high resale prices reinforce “how firm prices have become in this part of the market” and suggest that the price ceiling in the area is “still being tested.”

Local Reddit users commenting on the sale also pointed out the high price the HDB flat fetched, with one noting, “94 and a half years left on the lease, someone earned a lot off their BTO… Remember when we were complaining about 1million dollar HDBs?”

Indeed, a few short years ago, HDB flats re-selling for S$1 million were all but unthinkable.

New price record set at Clementi

The current top-selling HDB flat at Clementi is located between the 32nd and 36th floors at Clementi Crest at Block 445B on Clementi Avenue 3. Because the unit spans 1,216 sq ft, it means that the flat was resold at S$1,233 psf.

See also  Online user saves baby bird caught on nest material, netizens praise the kindhearted act

The lease for Clementi Crest began in 2021; therefore, the unit still has 94 years and 6 months remaining, which 99.co says is likely to have contributed to the high price it fetched.

As with all property, location is important, and the central location of the project, as well as the unit’s high floor level, were points in its favour.

What netizens are saying

A commenter on Reddit pointed out that with the rate of inflation, HDB flats getting resold for S$2 million may not be far away.

“Inflation and the concept of compounding are easy enough to understand. What people still don’t understand is that the large numbers we have used as anchors will very soon be irrelevant. Remember ‘Who wants to be a millionaire?’ It came out in 1998. The prize is still $1m – but that is just over $500k in today’s dollars. The first $1m HDB was sold in 2012. We hit $1.65m in 2025 (13 years later). At the same rate, we’ll hit $2m in 2029. That’s just 4 years,” they wrote.

See also  Red Dot United meet many Burmese folks during outreach at Clementi

Another pointed out that the problem is not just in Singapore. “The entire world is facing a reduction in affordability of housing, and it seems we are following suit.”

“Of the 41 flats that have been sold after MOP, only 1 did not sell for a million (selling for $980k). I thought $1 million flats were the exception, not the norm,” a Reddit user commented.

“Clementi is such a turnaround kid. When I was young, 30 years ago, it was a sleepy town, and people would be like, ‘Clementi, where?’ Geographically, it is not exactly near central, yet if you live near the MRT, it is very convenient. I like this town, but it has definitely gentrified over the years,” weighed in a Reddit user./TISG

Read also: Owner of newly MOP-ed 5-room Clementi flat likely walked away with over 100% profit!

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Malaysia

Man in SG-registered vehicle tries to get RON 95 petrol, shouts that he’s from Sabah

MALAYSIA: Another day, another driver of a vehicle registered...
Asia

100-year-old Mahathir hospitalised after hip fracture from home fall

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, aged...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Cookhouse food’ at HCI gets thumbs down from S’poreans

SINGAPORE: Photos of some meals served at Hwa Chong...

4 weeks’ jail for Malaysian man who tried to enter Singapore illegally

SINGAPORE: In a statement on Tuesday (Jan 6), the...

First date or job interview? Man shocked after date grills him about money and family wealth

SINGAPORE: A man new to Singapore’s dating scene recently...

Cross-border deals power hiring boom in Singapore’s legal sector

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s legal scene is perky with novel prospects,...

Business

Cross-border deals power hiring boom in Singapore’s legal sector

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s legal scene is perky with novel prospects,...

Father secures professional doctorate in later years to inspire his son

SINGAPORE: For Jay Choy, achieving a Professional Doctorate in...

Netflix takes down Chinese drama ‘Shine on Me’ in Vietnam over South China Sea ‘nine-dash line’ map

Netflix has removed the Chinese drama Shine on Me...

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //