Some Singaporeans saddened that Louis Ng may not contest in GE

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) candidates for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC) were announced on Monday (Apr 21). While Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam will stay on to anchor the PAP team at Nee Soon, the other four incumbents are stepping down.

“This is a, I would say, very balanced, but very young, youthful slate—except for me— because there is a mix of skills and talents: two potential office holders who can perform in helping govern the country as a whole, and who also have good service experience, two candidates with a lot of grassroots experience,” CNA quoted Mr Shanmugam as saying on Apr 21.

He added that Goh Hanyan, a former Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) director, and Syed Harun Alhabsyi, a former Nominated Member of Parliament (MP), could even hold political office.

However, some commenters online expressed regret that Louis Ng, who had represented the Nee Soon East ward in Parliament since 2015, may not be fielded as a candidate in the May 3 polls.

- Advertisement -

On Apr 13, Mr Ng, who gained popularity as an animal rights activist before joining the political arena, posted a “Parliament Report Card” over social media. He wrote that it had been a privilege to serve as an MP and thanked voters for having given him the “opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others.”

While he pledged to “continue to fight hard to make Singapore a better place for all,” he did not say whether he would contest again, which fueled speculation that he is stepping down for good. Mr Ng has not been included in any of the PAP’s teams or candidate announcements thus far.

He has continued to post concerning initiatives at Nee Soon East, including a community playground and farm; however, commenters have been asking whether he is retiring as MP. Mr Ng has not responded.

Others have appealed for him to contest again.

- Advertisement -

“Please, we need more MPs like you,” one wrote.

“Mr Ng, please don’t retire from politics. Singapore’s Parliament needs MPs like you who care for the people,” commented another.

“MP Louis… please continue to serve Yishun residents!” added one.

“Hi Louis, I read from the Chinese paper that you will not be continuing to contest in the upcoming GE. If it is true, it is really a pity, as you are a 101% good MP who cares for the well-being of your residents in your zone. Thanks a lot for helping to speak up for the foreign workers’ welfare and also on behalf of us parents, who definitely need more support for our child,” wrote a Facebook user.

- Advertisement -

One wrote, “YOU BETTER COME BACK TO RUN FOR MP (kidding, but seriously!)”

Others pointed out that nothing is final until Nomination Day, encouraging others not to give up on the hope of seeing Mr Ng contest again.

Among the PAP backbenchers, Mr Ng raised the most questions in Parliament by a wide margin. He is well-respected and liked by many, and when he published his “Report Card,” he was thanked by prominent academic Walid J Abdullah for his service. Prof Walid called him “One of the best backbenchers in parliamentary history!”

A Reddit user called Mr Ng “a real representative” for having raised issues important to many Singaporeans, not only his constituents.

“And he made change accessible to the common man, as people can be invited to collaborate with him, at least on his PMQs (Prime Minister’s Questions) on certain issues they were worried about. No Meet the People needed, you could just email him and he would reply.

“It’s a shame because I saw someone who really understood the ground, social issues, and had a steady stream of volunteers and ideas on how to improve.” /TISG

Read also: Louis Ng widely recognised as ‘best PAP MP’ amid rumours of political retirement