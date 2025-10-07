Some Singaporeans feel S$3.5K fine slapped on man who joked about blowing up plane is ‘too lenient’

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man who had joked in an Instagram story earlier this year about blowing up a plane was fined S$3,500 on Monday (Oct 6).

Many in Singapore who have reacted to the story expressed that the penalty had been too lenient.

Azim Shah Abubakar Shah, who had been at Changi Airport on Feb 14 on an Etihad Airways flight bound for Abu Dhabi, had posted in an Instagram Story visible to 16 of his friends that had a message saying “No one here [knows] I’m gonna blow the plane up.”

He claimed that his post had merely been a joke.

When Meta flagged the post, the plane that Azim had boarded was already on the runway. It returned to Terminal 2, and the young man and his possessions were searched.

This caused the plane to be delayed, and Etihad Airways was fined S$1,750 for its late departure.

Charge filed against Azim

On Jun 4, the Singapore Police Force issued a statement saying that a 22-year-old man would be charged for alleged involvement in a case of communicating false information about a harmful thing while onboard an aircraft.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) added that officers from the Airport Police Division had been able to determine the identity of the author of the IG story, which was posted at 6:55 p.m. on Feb 14, within an hour of receiving the report at 7:20 p.m.

“The man was found to have no means to carry out his threat, as no threat items were discovered in his possession,” the statement says.

He was charged with the offence of communicating false information of a harmful thing under Section 268A of the Penal Code 1871. It carries a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine of up to S$50,000.

Mohammad Shafiq, Azim’s lawyer, said that his client had not understood that his post would lead to public alarm even if it had been confined to a “closed” group and added that he had admitted to having posted the IG story at once upon being questioned.

Azim has paid the fine in full.

What netizens are saying

After news of the fine issued to Azim, some expressed the opinion that he got away with a punishment that was too light.

“There are some things you do not joke about. Punishment is too lenient,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Sentence too light…he will probably think this sentencing is a joke too…” wrote another.

“The sentence is too light considering the gravity of the threat. He is already an adult and should bear full consequences of his actions. A custodial jail term should have been imposed,” added a third.

Another called him out for being a 22-year-old behaving like he’s 12.

On Reddit, users on the platform underlined that Azim should have known better.

“You’d think someone with his name would be more circumspect about making such jokes,” one wrote.

“Really deserving of this month’s FAFO award,” commented another. /TISG

