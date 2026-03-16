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Monday, March 16, 2026
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Singapore News
1 min.Read

‘Some seniors can’t even walk to the doctor’: Charity seeks help to keep transport vans running

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: In the neighbourhoods of Singapore, walking is a great way to get from one place to another, but also to grasp the beauty of the country’s surroundings. However, the luxury of being able to walk is for everyone, especially for elderly people.

“What happens when you are too weak to even walk to the doctor?” This is a question posed on social media by the Sian Chay Special Task Force, who are firsthand witnesses to the struggles of Singaporean pioneers. Many of these elderly people ‘stay at home and suffer in silence’, all because of their inability to even walk to a clinic for check-ups.

With this, Sian Chay refuses to let this be. To aid this problem, the organisation deploys wheelchair-accessible transport directly into the heartlands and escorts seniors from their doorsteps straight to our free TCM clinics. This is their way of helping the elderly—by offering a free ride that restores their dignity.

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For them, these vans are ‘fueled by community love’, hence, they cannot run on empty. Now, the organisation asks for help to keep the wheels of love turning and support as they aim to have the vehicles deployed daily to help more Singaporean elders.

To know more about the organisation’s initiatives and how to donate, you may visit their Facebook page.

About Sian Chay

Sian Chay is a registered social service agency with the Ministry of Health that offers free Traditional Chinese Medicine consultations, affordable medications, and treatments to the community.

Moreover, they aim to provide urgent care and essentials to vulnerable citizens in Singapore, and donations fuel medical aid, meals, transport, and vital supplies that are delivered straight to those who are in need.

Other similar news

In other Singapore-related news, the government announced that from July 1, 2026, the required retirement age will be raised from 63 to 64, and that the upper limit for re-employment will also change from 68 to 69.

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The government stated that this ‘gradual delay’ of adjustments is effective, and is being slowly accepted by the members of the public.

Read more about the news article here

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