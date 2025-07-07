“So scary” – Netizens fear for woman seen cleaning high-rise windows without safety gear

SINGAPORE: A video of a woman cleaning the exterior windows of a high-rise apartment in Marina Bay has gone viral, raising serious concerns about safety.

The clip, shared on Facebook by the page ‘Singapore Incidents’ on 30 June, shows a woman precariously perched on a ladder on the balcony of what is believed to be a unit in V on Shenton, a luxury condominium in the city centre. She appears to be cleaning the windows with her body positioned above the balcony railing — with no visible safety harness or protective measures in place.

The video, which seems to have been filmed by a neighbour from a nearby building, has since garnered oover 10,000 likes and sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms. Many netizens expressed alarm at the obvious risks involved, calling the act “so scary” and “dangerously irresponsible”.

Several others speculated that the woman could be a domestic helper hired by the household. This has intensified public concern, especially given existing regulations that strictly govern such activities.

Under guidelines set by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), domestic helpers arevnot allowed to clean the exterior of windows unless strict conditions are met: they must be closely supervised by the employer or an adult household member, not stand on window ledges, and the windows must be fitted with grilles or protective features, which must be locked during cleaning.