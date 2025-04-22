‘So inappropriate!’ — Poh Li San’s latest dig at Chee Soon Juan gets branded “cheap potshot” online

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: People’s Action Party (PAP) politician Poh Li San is receiving brickbats online thanks to a pointed remark she made about Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan, as she was announced as the PAP’s pick to contest Sembawang West SMC.

Ms Poh and Dr Chee are expected to enter a one-on-one contest at the newly created single-member seat, after Bukit Batok, the ward Dr Chee had been walking for close to ten years, had been subsumed into a GRC when the electoral boundaries review was announced last month.

The SDP pivoted and announced a Northern Strategy, which would see Dr Chee contest Sembawang West SMC and another team contest Sembawang GRC. Dr Chee and his team have been walking the ground at Sembawang since the new electoral map was released but their presence appears to have left the incumbents, who may have expected to face off against the National Solidarity Party (NSP), discomfited.

Earlier this month, some Singaporeans expressed concern over the way Ms Poh responded to the issue of green spaces in the ward that Dr Chee had raised. This week, the ruling party politician has been met with fresh criticism for the way she characterised the veteran opposition leader’s efforts.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday (22 Apr), where she was named as the PAP’s candidate for Sembawang West, Ms Poh quipped that while the contest she faces appears daunting, residents can tell who has “done real work” and who “shows up one month before election.”

She said, “I’m confident that the residents of Sembawang West will be fair-minded. They will discern clearly between who has done real work and who is committed to stay here and continue to work for them, versus someone who just shows up one month before the election.”

The barb swiftly drew flak online. Netizens pointed out that Dr Chee isn’t a politician who shows up just in time for elections – he has walked the ground at the former Bukit Batok SMC for close to ten years, since 2016.

Bukit Batok SMC was formed more than fifty years ago, in 1972, but was dissolved last month, sparking speculation that the 45.2 per cent Dr Chee achieved there at the last election was among the reasons it disappeared from the map.

Given the steadfast work Dr Chee has been doing across Singapore, some netizens have branded Ms Poh’s latest remark a “cheap potshot.” One top comment on Facebook, which drew over 70 reactions, said, “Very uncalled for and cheap potshot. Dr Chee isn’t a “reckless populist” and he has been regularly walking the ground, and showed up only shortly before only because BB has been subsumed into a GRC. Voters can see for themselves.”

Another netizen said, “It’s utterly unfathomable that she could utter such repugnant and vile remarks.” Some felt that Ms Poh’s remarks perhaps show that she is not humble. A commenter said, “Bloody disgusting remarks! Be humble!”

Another netizen responding to a video of the MP making the controversial remark said, “Poh Li San’s body language and head tilt give off quite an arrogant vibe. Plus, walking the ground is something you are paid a lot to do, not a voluntary job lol”

“What an unfair statement,” said another commenter, “I have seen Dr Chee putting in effort walking around Bukit Batok, giving out goodies during the festive seasons and meeting with the residents. So he is definitely not those who “shows up 1 month before election” by choice. Lets be clear this is due to Bukit Batok SMC being abolished recently.”

One Singaporean pointed out, “You have an unfair advantage because you were there in the GRC the last five years. Don’t blame opposition party for “showing up” one month before election since nobody know how electoral boundaries were being redrawn, which is ridiculous.”

Others questioned how Ms Poh herself has stood up for Singaporeans. One netizen said, “What is the point of voting someone that keeping so silent in the parliament. Not able to serve and protect the interests of majority sg citizens. Waste of taxpayer’s money.”

One Sembawang West SMC resident claimed, “I am living in your constituency for the past 18 years. Ever since you became my MP, I have never seen you to date. Nothing unique or impactful in particular has been raised or initiated by you in parliament for us(i only recall your bubble tea shop speech). You did not vote against the GST raise which was initiated soon after a pandemic.”

He added, “My vote will never be for you….in the past few weeks I’ve already seen Dr Chee around and the topics he brings out brings some hope to the future.”

Some others urged Ms Poh to continue attacking Dr Chee so that he can win more sympathy from voters.