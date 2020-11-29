Snaking queues as people rush for Black Friday deals

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Shoppers were spotted queuing early Friday morning to partake in the much-awaited Black Friday event, despite numerous stores moving sales online.

Crowds were spotted forming snaking queues on Friday morning (Nov 27) across various Singapore department stores as they waited to get their hands on some Black Friday deals. In a straitstimes.com report, the queue to enter the Takashimaya department store ran from the first floor to the basement, as shoppers stood at least one metre apart. Similar levels of foot traffic were spotted at Metro department store in Paragon Mall.

Shoppers shared that they preferred to see or touch the items they’re interested in; hence the decision to visit physical stores despite more Black Friday sales moving online to limit public gatherings and crowds.

In response to such news, members from the online community agreed that “queueing was indeed the national hobby of Singaporeans.” Facebook user Jamie Baba noted that “Basically anything that needs to ‘Q’, Singaporeans are in for it. All-time favourite hobby.”

Many wondered if it was a smart decision to do so amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. “What’s the point you queue with one-metre social distancing, but you shop close to one other? The virus only attacks while queuing, but not when shopping,” questioned a netizen.

The number of shoppers also sparked comments on the financial situation of many. “It doesn’t look as if there is a recession – people are still spending like there’s no tomorrow,” said Facebook user Au Kah Kay. “Looks like phase 3 has begun,” added another individual. “Certainly a boost to the sluggish retail sector and the economy but hopefully not a boost to the case count too.”

Others hoped there wouldn’t be a spike in community cases after the event. Meanwhile, Facebook user Michelle Tan provided sound advice on how to handle the sale. “Remember what you are buying and don’t forget Covid-19 safety measures. Enjoy!”

“On the other hand, thank you to the queue-ers for keeping our economy alive. Please buy lots so that people can remain employed. Remember to eat a lot also, and take taxis or grabs home,” said another individual, looking at the positive side of things.

