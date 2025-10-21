// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
30.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Senate hearing
Asia
2 min.Read

Smuggling syndicate tied to Chinese groups, local businessmen, and officials — Sen. Pangilinan sounds alarm

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: Filipino growers aren’t just fighting pests or erratic weather conditions — they’re also up against something far more deceptive: a controlling and influential web of contrabandists working with crooked insiders, both foreign and local.

In a sweltering Senate discussion on Monday, Senator Kiko Pangilinan pulled back the curtain on what he called a “betrayal of Filipino farmers,” exposing how Chinese trafficking organisations are purportedly operating with the assistance of Filipino capitalists and government officials to inundate the country with prohibited agricultural imports.

The senator stressed that this isn’t just smuggling but an act of treason against Filipino farmers.

An inside job

According to Pangilinan, the operations are sophisticated — and protected.

“There is enough circumstantial evidence pointing to collusion between foreign smuggling syndicates and our own officials,” he said, naming several key government agencies allegedly compromised: the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and even the Department of Justice (DOJ).

See also  Singapore’s war on vaping heats up — Puff and you could end up in prison

Also, while authorities occasionally conduct high-profile raids, the senator suggested these are often for show.

It’s just window dressing, Pangilinan called them. “The illusion of enforcement is not justice.” He added that to date, not a single major smuggler has been jailed for economic sabotage.

Mackerel and misdirection

One telling example: a ₱68-million (S$1.5 million) shipment of frozen mackerel from China, which somehow passed through the Port of Subic disguised as “chicken poppers” worth just ₱40 million.

The sham advances grave questions: How did such an immense misdeclaration go unobserved or disregarded? Or worse—who allowed it to pass?

Who’s really in charge?

The hearing turned tense as the Senate cited three individuals in contempt for allegedly lying under oath.

Andrew Calixihan, the Deputy Collector for Assessment at the Port of Subic, was one of them. Another Bureau of Customs officer — whose identity was withheld — faced the same fate.

Then there’s Erwin Pascual, the supposed owner of EPCB Consumer Goods Trading. He admitted he registered the business under someone else’s name: his nephew Dexter Sonza Juala, a food delivery rider who said he had no idea he was part of any business at all.

See also  India accuses China of new 'provocative' border action

The real victims

Beyond all the technicalities and finger-pointing, Pangilinan reminded the public who really suffers from these illegal operations: the Filipino farmer.

According to the senator, these are the people who wake before sunrise and work under the heat of the sun, only to be undercut by contraband that slips in through the cracks — or is escorted through them.

Lost revenue, misdeclared cargo, and government betrayal may make headlines, but to many in rural communities, it means rotting produce, plunging prices, and dreams deferred.

What’s next?

The Senate’s investigation is far from over. More names are expected to surface, and more layers will be peeled back.

For now, one thing is clear — this isn’t just about illegal imports. It’s about a system that shields the guilty and leaves the honest behind.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

ST Engineering and Siemens Energy secure second contract for floating power plant in Dominican Republic

SINGAPORE: ST Engineering’s Marine business and Siemens Energy have...

Expert flags ‘hundreds of billions’ in losses from AWS outage that affected Reddit, Snapchat, Fortnite, and more

The recent Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage would “easily...

Village Hotel Sentosa assists in police investigations after Taiwanese guest claims his S$3K was stolen by housekeeping staff

SINGAPORE: Village Hotel Sentosa is working with Singapore police...

Chinese manufacturer MyActuator sees surge in US orders amid Trump’s tariff threats

CHINA: Chinese manufacturer MyActuator, which makes intelligent drive modules...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //