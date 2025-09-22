SMRT Strides Premier also launches cross-border taxi service to JB, following on the heels of ComfortDelGro

SINGAPORE: SMRT’s Strides Premier has rolled out a new cross-border taxi booking service, allowing passengers to travel between any location in Singapore and Larkin Terminal in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

The service, announced today (Sep 22) on the company’s Facebook page, can be booked online. According to an image attached to the post, the fare from most locations in Singapore to Larkin Terminal is set at S$80. Trips starting from Changi or Seletar Airport will cost S$120, while those departing from the Boon San Street Taxi Terminal are priced at S$60.

For passengers travelling from Johor Bahru, the service offers drop-offs at any location in Singapore. Fares range from S$60 for unbooked taxis and S$70 for prebooked rides. A drop-off at Boon San Street Taxi Terminal is priced at RM120, or about S$36.50.

The announcement follows ComfortDelGro’s move last week to introduce its own cross-border taxi service, allowing passengers to book a ride from anywhere in Singapore to Larkin Terminal.

In its Facebook post, ComfortDelGro stated that the one-way fixed fare for cross-border trips is S$80 from most parts of Singapore, S$60 from the Boon San Street Taxi Stand, and S$120 from Changi Airport. Passengers can make bookings by calling 6552 1111.

With both major taxi operators now offering cross-border services, commuters will have more options for direct and convenient travel between Singapore and Johor Bahru.