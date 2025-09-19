SMRT hosts Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan metro leaders to strengthen regional rail ties

SINGAPORE: It was a day of handshakes, tokens, and shared ideas as SMRT welcomed metro leaders from Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan in a move aimed at strengthening regional rail cooperation.

The courtesy call, led by SMRT Chairman Mr Seah Moon Ming, brought together some of the most senior figures from across the rail networks of Taiwan. Representing their organisations were Mr Chao Shiao-Lien, Chairman of Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC), Mr Lin Yu-Hsien, Chairman of New Taipei Metro Corporation (NTMC), and Mr Chuang Ying-Chen, President of Taoyuan Metro.

On SMRT’s side, the delegation included Mr Lee Ling Wee, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and President of Strides International & Engineering; Mr Tony Heng, President of Stellar Lifestyle; Mr Alvin Kek, Group Chief Commuter Engagement and Service Excellence Officer and Senior Vice President of Rail Operations; and Mr Goh Eng Kiat, Group Chief Business Development Officer.

A closer look at Singapore’s rail operations

The visit was more than just symbolic. The Taiwanese leaders were toured around the Bishan Depot and the SMRT Rail Safety Experiential Centre (SRSEC), where they were able to observe how SMRT operates.

As part of the exchange, the delegations also traded tokens, including a 3D train crystal display. According to SMRT, the gesture symbolises a shared commitment to advancing urban mobility across the region.

Why this matters for Singaporeans

This strengthening of ties with Taiwan’s metro operators comes at a time when Singapore’s rail reliability has been in the spotlight following several train faults in recent days. For the commuters, the symbolism of this visit goes beyond protocol because this collaboration with Taiwanese counterparts means SMRT will have access to shared expertise in areas such as safety, maintenance, and operations. Singaporeans who rely daily on the MRT system may not see these conversations directly, but these talks can help improve the management of train disruptions and rail reliability over the long term.

In an interconnected region where cities like Taipei and Singapore face similar urban transit challenges, these partnerships reinforce the idea that no metro system works in isolation. This exchange of lessons and innovations may have a ripple effect that could translate into smoother, more reliable commutes here in Singapore.

Looking ahead

SMRT called the event a meaningful opportunity to deepen collaboration and reaffirm long-standing ties with regional metro partners. With this exchange of ideas (and token crystal trains), the visit was a reminder that building reliable transport networks is not just about technology, but also about relationships.

For the regular Singaporean commuter, that could mean greater confidence that lessons learned abroad will be put to work here, which may help our trains to keep moving, and moving well.

